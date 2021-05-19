Chance to get your paws on a hanging egg chair for your cat

You've queued, yet you haven’t been able to get your paws on that much-longed-for hanging egg chair.

Because of course they simply sell out in moments once they dangle above those middle aisles.

But the good news is a cat-sized version is now available for your prized pet, from Sunday, May 30, in Aldi — and, as a bonus, it’s “pawfect” for the planet, according to its makers.

Recycled pet bed.

The eco-friendly perches willbe available as part of a selection of home and garden “special buys” in 145 stores nationwide over the next few weeks.

The cat egg chair is available in chic natural or grey wicker, with metal stand.

Easy to assemble, it includes a removable cushion.

Wooden pet gate, €39.99.

Aldi’s latest range of eco-friendly pet special buys are everything you need to spoil your playful pooch or carefree cat, including a stylish wooden pet gate, €39.99, to keep your pet out of a room or away from stairs, and a recycled pet bed, €25.99, made from 100% recycled materials There are also recycled dog coats and dog harnesses as well as recycled games and toys.

Also for our feline friends are rattan cat igloos and bamboo pet bowls and cardboard scratches for cats as well as an eco cat litter.

Lucy Kennedy, Aldi’s pet ambassador, said: “Anyone who knows me now knows myself and my dog Riley love Aldi’s middle aisle of Special buys. I will be first in the queue on May 30 for the recycled large pet bed for her nibs.

"We are all trying to be savvier with what we bring into our homes so anything that is made from recycled material is going to be a winner in our household!”