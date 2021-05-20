Free growboxes worth €45k to mark first national Get Ireland Growing Day

Energia has teamed up with not-for-profit social enterprise Grow It Yourself (GIY) to launch the first ever national Get Ireland Growing Day.

To help encourage people to get involved, Energia is giving away 1,000 large growboxes to people across Ireland, worth €45,000.

The pandemic has fuelled people's interest in growing their own food, even if it is from a windowsill.

Maia Dunphy launches Energia Get Ireland Growing with two young helpers.

This initiative makes it easier for you to grow your own vegetables at home, and help power a more sustainable future in your community.

The growbox includes everything you need to start growing your own herbs and vegetables, as well as a bag of Irish wildflower beebombs which help recreate bee habitats and are vital to help the threatened species survive.

The growboxes are designed for all living situations. You can grow herbs or vegetables whether you are in an apartment or have a garden.

Simply fill out a simple registration form at getirelandgrowing.ie to enter the draw for one of the 1,000 free growboxes.

Energia and GIY will help support you on your seed growing journey this summer with an array of tips and tricks and the newly launched GIY app.

The growbox includes:

5 x seed packs: beetroot, carrot, peas, mixed oriental greens and basil

1 x hessian bag of Irish wildflower beebombs (15/bag)

Compost

Fibre seed trays

Rice husk pots

Get Ireland Growing tips and recipe cards

Energia GIG ambassador and presenter of What Planet Are You On, Maia Dunphy, says initiatives such as the Energia Get Ireland Growing campaign help us to see how we can all do our part in creating a more sustainable future for Ireland.

"Even if you don’t have a garden, you can still start growing on your windowsill or balcony, like I do.

"You might not grow quite enough to feed everyone, but it's so rewarding when you can eat what you’ve grown from a simple seed," says Maia.

GARDEN NOTES

Virtual floral art and horticulture competitions are being hosted by the Association of Irish Floral Artists and the Cork Summer Show. Entries are open for all floral art and horticulture classes, including two children’s classes. Classes to suit all levels and every type of garden. Entries received up to June 11. For more, see Cork Summer Show.

