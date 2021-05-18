Create an outdoor cinema in your garden for under €150

Inexpensive multimedia LCD patio projectors are getting a lot of play this spring/summer, with multi-media devices that can be used from a standard mobile phone to turn your patio into an outdoor movie den.

Keep in mind that a projector will never match the quality of a backlit proper TV or professional drive-in theatre.

The ambient light in your area (we’re not 300 feet underground) will cut contrast and diminish the sharp quality and resolution you demand of your indoor telly, but it’s a lot easier on the eyes once you’re a good three metres-plus from the screen.

This big-screen experience is really a bit of fun, a gimmick.

Even to see a startling 2500 lumen rated projector it needs to be dark, very dark.

Obviously, keep your projector out of the rain and bring it indoors when you’re not using it. If you’re using high fidelity sound; warn the neighbours or invite them over.

The cheapest outdoor projectors start in the area of €90 on Amazon and are compatible either by direct placement or cable connection or via wi-fi with Android/iPhone/Windows 10 platforms.

You’ll obviously need a screen, and the cheapest deal I could find was from Wish for the Foldable Projector Screen Multimedia Home Cinema Theatre Screen from €21 (60-120 inches). Try lightinthebox.com too. Trawl online reviews to avoid a box-office turkey.