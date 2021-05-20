Bring flowers of the rarest, bring blossoms the fairest

It's mid-May with flowers everywhere, and battles of the flowers, enacted in our own back garden where Triquetros garlic, that looks like white bluebells but smells like a French restaurant, is crowding out the lovely, native, deep-blue bluebells.

Happily, so far, these haven’t also had to cope with the Spanish bluebell — campanilla — a pretty hyacinth itself, but somehow without the mystique of the pendulous, almost-in-mourning, indigent of the bluebell woods of romance.

Hyacinthoides non-scripta, it’s called; the “mourning bluebell” might suit it for a name. It was taken, perhaps from Ireland, to America and has colonised forests there. It grows from bulbs, like small onions, easy to carry in the pocket. Characteristically, it carpets the floors of deep and ancient beech woods in spring time, hereabouts the remnants of wooded estates, no longer maintained.

Water forget-me-nots are this year, having a 'field day' in our garden. In bloom since early April, they grow in pretty, eye-catching groups everywhere, even on gravel.

We are losing these giant beeches by the year, victims of exceptional cyclones, of age and of the need for housing developments. It is sad. The silences of these ‘cathedral woods’, almost holy, has fired many a fella’s or girl’s proclivity for poetry, and were great places for courting, too.

“These woods are lovely, dark, and deep...” , as the poet said, where the imagination might quietly roam.

While ‘cultivar’ Spanish bluebells haven’t yet arrived amongst our trees, a more insidious and invasive bluebell look-alike, the garlic-of-the-triangular-stems, are taking over three square metres at a time. In the famous bluebell woods of Courtmacsherry, they have made huge incursions and colonised much native bluebell territory this year. This is a pity; the ‘bluebell paths’ in these woods were classic. The fatalistic pre-Raphaelite artists would, to mix the metaphors, have ‘gone to town’.

After they bloom, the ‘white bluebells’, fall over and carpet the earth with dead, yellowing stems. Let’s hope the ancient bluebells can fight back. While over the years we Irish have developed a liking for garlic-laced Mediterranean cooking, the three-corned garlic is mild and sweet and doesn’t have the punch of the ramsons, the wild garlic, Allium ursinum, bear garlic, the white, star-headed, broad-leaved species of the woods, this week coming into its own.

One of the great delights of the weed-cum-flower patches we call a garden are ‘my’ small outcrops of St Patrick cabbages, a.k.a. cabáistes an mhadra rua, red dog cabbages (maybe because, given their head, they will run over walls and jump rocks as fast as the fox itself.) I call them mine, because, years ago, I brought six of their ancestors from a spot where, like Wordsworth’s beloved Lucy, they dwelt among the untrodden ways, hundreds of them flowering over a dozen linear feet at the butt of the decaying wall of a derelict cottage somewhere west of here, the location forgotten but the flowers a sweet memory every spring.

This year, the petite and pleasing forget-me-not have also thrived. When we arrived back from La Gomera in mid-April, we were surprised to see small stands of bright, blue flowers on the gravel of the back yard and climbing the steps to the weed bed of winter heliotrope, thistles, rosebay willow herb, dandelion, daisy, dead nettle, etc, etc — it’s a jungle up there, full of more surprises every spring, a diversity of shapes and colours, all welcome. The ‘weed patch’ takes care of itself.

It also takes care of the blackbirds, goldfinches, and tits of all denominations that frequent it, and the wren, the one-and-only but ever-busy wren that shows itself every April, flitting and dashing about in the undergrowth; it nests nearby but I don’t need to find it. It has a family to feed, and a right to seclusion. I hope the magpies never find the nest.

Yes, we have magpies too, such beautiful and striking birds, but so bullying. They chase away the grey crows that visit our pond to drink. I watched such a crow-to-crow hunt the other day; it was an education to see how fast and skillfully the grey crow could dodge between tree trunks and branches in pursuit of a magpie that had, in some way, offended it.

We generally see the grey crows high in an ash behind the house in the evenings, monarchs of all they survey, I suppose. However, a sparrow hawk might make them think again, but the one we had around here, plundering the tits at the winter feeders, seems to be gone. It may come in winter, but we haven’t been here in mid-winter for a few years now.

It gets colder as one gets older — and I hope the Great Creator may forgive us for temporarily swapping winter sun and new vistas for the beauty of frost sparkling on the winter-red Patrick’s cabbage, and the occasional thrill of West Cork snow.