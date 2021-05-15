We spy futuristic notebooks, fab fire pits and pretty planters 

We tried out the Galaxy Tab S7 in our house for two weeks for Tech Corner. I won’t lie, I’m not tech-minded at all so I let the kids have at it; they had it up and running in minutes, linking it to a Gmail account.

It comes with a very cool S Pen, so text box areas that would usually have been serviced with keyboards, can be filled in using the S Pen. So anything we wrote was changed to digital text. You draw a “v” between words to leave a space and “draw" to connect separate words.

Another handy feature (again the kids figured this) is the 360 audio — so when they’re watching The Secret Life of Pets 2, there’s a motion-tracking sensor that pinpoints the direction of the sound.

Work-wise, I found it great for synchronising my notes and voice recordings and I really loved writing with the pen in my handwriting — and being able to convert that into text. We all messed around with some sketching and drawing with Canva and it was great fun.

There’s a whole new range of Galaxy devices, available to pre-order from August 5 via Samsung.com/ie and select partners from August 21. Price-wise, you’re starting at €719 (Tab S7 Wi-Fi), €919 (Tab S7+ Wi-Fi), €1149 (Tab S7+ 5G). Pre-order a Samsung Galaxy S7 or S7+ 5G and you can get a Galaxy Gaming bundle or Galaxy Book Case. For more details, visit www.samsung.com/ie/

On the Bathroom Shelf this week is a real hero product. It’s part of the Semi Di Lino Smooth Rebel Hair range by Alfaparf. And it’s not just because I’m a rebel from Cork that I love it. This smoothing cream is just fab — it made a big difference in the old frizz department, I must say.

It’s easy too — just apply to towel-dried hair, leave it in, and style away. With my hair longer than usual, I found this a lovely addition to my routine. It’s €17.50, available in Alfaparf Milano salons and online (salons, beauty e-tailers like www.beautybag.ie

Staycation styling anyone? DFS are helping create a little holiday vibe right at home with this Urban Oasis Ornate sofa from their summer collection. Just add cocktails and sunglasses. Find out more at www.dfs.ie

Swoon, check this out, it’s one of The Art with Fire firepits. But this ain’t no ordinary firepit — this is a work of art.

Handmade in Belgium and available in three sizes, it is made from the most durable and sustainable materials, with the corten steel ensuring a lifespan that’s eight times that of ordinary steel and requires minimal care.

It makes my old washing machine drum that I use look preeeetty shabby, by comparison, I must say. Pricing starts at €3,600 for the 3ft high model, with the bestseller being the 4ft model at €4,600. Find out more at the new Irish luxury lifestyle brand, Pavilion Outdoors, www.pavilionoutdoors.com

Siemens has launched this rather stunning glassdraftAir extractor. A new take on the downdraft extractor, glassdraftAir is a solution for open-plan kitchens. It’s elegant and efficient and available in both 80cm and 90cm.

I love the look of it, very sleek. Vents behind the glass release a curtain of air creating a low-pressure area in front. Steam and cooking odours are then guided into the extraction area and the press release says it’s exceptionally quiet too. The 90cm-width is €2,759, while the 80cm is priced €2,699.

Visit www.Siemens-home.bsh-group.com/ie for further information.

Guess what, guys? Aldi’s Specialbuys are back on sale in that favourite middle aisle. 2FM’s Jenny Greene launched it this week, so expect everything from a kettle to walking stick - and lots of outdoor and garden products. I love the look of this cube planter stairs, it’s €29.99 and will be in one of Aldi’s 145 stores nationwide from tomorrow, Sunday, May 16.

Outdoor dining is on the horizon, I can’t tell you the number of people who are conversing with me about homemade pizzas, pizza ovens, pizza stone... I need to get new friends. If you’re a pizza fan, check out The Irish Country Home’s cute cutting board.

It’s handmade from the long-lasting and durable acacia tree, and the Nicholas Vahé Nordic-style board conveniently has a leather string to hang it on a hook in the kitchen for easy storage and as a decorative element giving a warm, raw look. €46, visit www.theiririshcountryhome.com

Ah, look at this little cutie! Raising a spoon with big smiles all around is Brody Stitt (age 5). He’s helping launch Dale Farm’s cool new image, including a new logo and complete packaging makeover telling the story of daily life on the farm. See for yourself, with Dale Farm ice lollies, ice cream tubs and sliceables available in all leading Irish supermarkets and stores.

The Happy Pear — there’s just no stopping those two, is there? The dynamic duo has launched two new dips, Black Olive Tapenade and Spicy Red Pepper Pesto, perfect for stirring into pasta for an easy meal or turning a sandwich into something special.

If you’re after something sweeter, they’ve also revealed three new bars, Coconut Bliss, Mighty Millionaire and Chocoluv Brownie, and of course, they are all vegan-friendly and yummy. Available exclusively in SuperValu and Centra stores nationwide. www.supervalu.ie