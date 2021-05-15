We spy futuristic notebooks, fab fire pits and pretty planters 

There’s a whole new range of Galaxy devices, available to pre-order from August 5 via Samsung.com/ie and select partners from August 21. Price-wise, you’re starting at €719 (Tab S7 Wi-Fi), €919 (Tab S7+ Wi-Fi), €1149 (Tab S7+ 5G). Pre-order a Samsung Galaxy S7 or S7+ 5G and you can get a Galaxy Gaming bundle or Galaxy Book Case. For more details, visit www.samsung.com/ie/
On the Bathroom Shelf this week is a real hero product. It’s part of the Semi Di Lino Smooth Rebel Hair range by Alfaparf. And it’s not just because I’m a rebel from Cork that I love it. This smoothing cream is just fab — it made a big difference in the old frizz department, I must say.
It’s easy too — just apply to towel-dried hair, leave it in, and style away. With my hair longer than usual, I found this a lovely addition to my routine. It’s €17.50, available in Alfaparf Milano salons and online (salons, beauty e-tailers like www.beautybag.ie
Swoon, check this out, it’s one of The Art with Fire firepits. But this ain’t no ordinary firepit — this is a work of art.
Handmade in Belgium and available in three sizes, it is made from the most durable and sustainable materials, with the corten steel ensuring a lifespan that’s eight times that of ordinary steel and requires minimal care.
It makes my old washing machine drum that I use look preeeetty shabby, by comparison, I must say. Pricing starts at €3,600 for the 3ft high model, with the bestseller being the 4ft model at €4,600. Find out more at the new Irish luxury lifestyle brand, Pavilion Outdoors, www.pavilionoutdoors.com
Outdoor dining is on the horizon, I can’t tell you the number of people who are conversing with me about homemade pizzas, pizza ovens, pizza stone... I need to get new friends. If you’re a pizza fan, check out The Irish Country Home’s cute cutting board.
It’s handmade from the long-lasting and durable acacia tree, and the Nicholas Vahé Nordic-style board conveniently has a leather string to hang it on a hook in the kitchen for easy storage and as a decorative element giving a warm, raw look. €46, visit www.theiririshcountryhome.com
Ah, look at this little cutie! Raising a spoon with big smiles all around is Brody Stitt (age 5). He’s helping launch Dale Farm’s cool new image, including a new logo and complete packaging makeover telling the story of daily life on the farm. See for yourself, with Dale Farm ice lollies, ice cream tubs and sliceables available in all leading Irish supermarkets and stores.
If you’re after something sweeter, they’ve also revealed three new bars, Coconut Bliss, Mighty Millionaire and Chocoluv Brownie, and of course, they are all vegan-friendly and yummy. Available exclusively in SuperValu and Centra stores nationwide. www.supervalu.ie