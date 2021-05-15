Plenty to choose from at de Veres and Fonsie Mealy

From Italian and Danish furniture from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s at de Veres to a crocquet set and an 18th-century engraved Irish map with plans of Drogheda, Derry, Kinsale Harbour, Cork Harbour, Kilkenny, Cork, Waterford and Limerick at Fonsie Mealy’s, there will be plenty to choose from online next week.

The Design of our Times timed online sale at de Veres until next Tuesday (May 18) offers classic 20th-century design, period Irish Georgian and Victorian furniture, and contemporary and traditional art.