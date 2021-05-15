Plenty to choose from at de Veres and Fonsie Mealy

From Italian and Danish furniture from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s at de Veres to a crocquet set and an 18th-century engraved Irish map with plans of Drogheda, Derry, Kinsale Harbour, Cork Harbour, Kilkenny, Cork, Waterford and Limerick at Fonsie Mealy’s, there will be plenty to choose from online next week.
The Design of our Times timed online sale at de Veres until next Tuesday (May 18) offers classic 20th-century design, period Irish Georgian and Victorian furniture, and contemporary and traditional art.
Among the artists featured are Donald Teskey, Bridget Riley, Mark Francis, Kenneth Webb, Erskine Nichol and Edwin Hayes.
Renowned designers from Eileen Gray, le Corbusier and Mies van der Rohe to Arne Jacobsen, Finn Juhl, Eero Saarinen, Ron Arad and Verner Panton all feature in a sale of nearly 400 lots.
Also on Tuesday, there will be fine furniture, antiques, ceramics, paintings, outdoor and garden effects, and wines at Fonsie Mealy’s online sale of contents from Killoughter House, Ashford, Co Wicklow.
Among the more than 600 lots are a pair of miniature pencil portraits of Philip Somerville (of The Prairie, in Schull, Co Cork) and his wife, Henrietta Townsend; and an 18th-century engraved Irish map; as well as a pair of miniature portraits of Brisbane Warren of Union Hall and his wife, Mary, the daughter of Philip Somerville.
Furniture includes a large 19th-century French gilt console table, which was once in the collection of Sir Alfred Chester Beatty.