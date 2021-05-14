Interiors fans set for retail fix as Ikea reopens its Dublin stores 

If you were among the home interior buffs who were green with envy at fashionistas celebrating the re-opening of their mecca, Penneys, last week, it’s finally your turn to get the longed-for retail fix.

Stores across the country will be reopening their doors on Monday, including mega interiors store Ikea reopens the doors of its two Irish branches at Ballymun and Carrickmines on May 17 for the gizmo, gadget and furniture-deprived who love a bit of Scandinavian chic.

A remote kitchen planning service is available from Ikea online by appointment.

Unlike Penneys, there won’t be an appointment booking system so no wasting your precious weekend hanging online for hours trying to secure a slot.

Customers can just show up, although with typical Swedish practicality the retailer will be operating a traffic light system which only allows limited numbers of customers in the shops at any one time to maintain social distancing. This is in addition to other measures, typical of retailers nationwide, to ensure the safety of customers and staff as restrictions are relaxed.

Ikea staff demonstrate how disposable covers will be used in the mattress department for safe testing by customers. Picture: Conor McCabe Photography

But it could mean that shoppers from outside the Dublin area who are travelling long distances will face queues in the initial days, and won’t even have the comfort of a plate of the famous Ikea Swedish meatballs to cheer them up as the restaurant will remain closed.

Ikea's market manager, Martyn Allan, preparing the store ahead of its reopening on May 17. Picture: Conor McCabe Photography

The Bistro, however, will offer a take-away service for the weary and hungry traveller.

Options customers from further afield might wish to consider are a click and collect service with pick-up from the Ballymun shop (this service is not currently available at Carrickmines), or to utilise the Ikea delivery service.

Customers in need of the Ikea consultation service for a new room revamp can access a remote version online which offers a combination of advice and bespoke plans, starting at €65 per room, and for homes where the last year of lockdown has highlighted sketchy storage facilities, kitchen, wardrobe and living room storage planning appointments are also available online.

Ikea reopens on Monday, May 17, at Ballymun and Carrickmines.

https://www.ikea.com/ie/en/