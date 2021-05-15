RHSI takes to Zoom as garden events still on hold

The Royal Horticultural Society of Ireland (RHSI), founded in 1816, is a charity, dedicated to promoting and improving the knowledge, skill and practice of horticulture, arboriculture and floral art while encouraging respect for the environment and creating a sense of community among members.

The RHSI is run by its members on a voluntary basis with membership spread throughout the island of Ireland.

Membership offers anyone with an interest in gardens, gardening and plants year-round access to a community, expert knowledge through our journal and events and a range of experiences, including free or reduced entry to 45 prestigious partner gardens.

Over 90 horticultural, gardening and floral art societies and clubs are affiliated to the society.

As things slowly return to some sort of post-Covid normality, the RHSI is holding some Zoom events. Garden designer Leonie Cornelius hosted the first of the society’s Zoom events on May 12.

RHSI’s UPCOMING HIGHLIGHTS

On May 26, Patricia Tyrrell, garden designer and horticulturist with a passion for plants, planting design and the environment, holds another Zoom talk on Bloom Gold: Harmony and Integrity in a Garden, from 7.30pm-9pm.

In her talk she will take you through her two gold medal-winning gardens, from the thinking behind them, the design, the challenges of construction and the planting. She will put an emphasis on the important design elements for a small garden, how to have a truly sustainable garden.

On June 9, Hester Forde hosts a talk entitled Beautiful Containers from 7.30pm–9pm. Hester will show members how to make the most of containers.

On June 23, Mary Montaut holds a Zoom talk on Bees and Plants: The Best of Friends, also from 7.30pm–9pm. Mary, who is the editor of The Irish Beekeeper (An Beachaire), has been keeping bees in Bray, Co Wicklow, for about 20 years and regards herself as an eternal beginner because there is always so much to find out and understand about bees. Her interest in honey bees has gradually extended to include all sorts of pollinators, and she is on the steering committee of the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan, representing the Federation of Irish Beekeepers’ Associations.

For more information on all Zoom events, contact info@rhsi.ie