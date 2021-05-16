Let's hear it for lilac: Tracing the history of a garden classic

They are often overlooked in modern-day gardens as small trees but lilacs or, syringa, to give them their botanical name make a beautiful floral impact on the garden at this time of the year.

Perhaps, modern designers think of it as old-fashioned nowadays, but I’m still a huge fan of lilac.

Madame Lemoine is a beautiful white-flowering form. My mother had one growing at home for many years. Each year in early May it flowered profusely.

Situated in a west-facing bed sheltered by a wall, it was never pruned nor fertilised and bloomed freely each year.

It always reminds me of the first holy communion time of the year as she would fill a vase of white lavender in the bedroom of whichever of us (there were seven) was receiving our first communion, a lovely childhood memory and the scent brings me right back each year and there is no mistaking the scent, beautiful, strongly aromatic and sweet, it’s early summer in a bud.

It never got too high, only reaching about four metres with a spread of about three metres. Thus, most medium-sized or larger gardens can accommodate one easily. Its flowering period is short but as a small tree it brings all the attributes that such a feature offers.

Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen

It acts as a focal point for lower planting, try growing some nerines beneath the canopy for example, to bring some late summer and autumn colour to the area. Also, as a tree, it will create some shade in the garden, along with providing food and refuge for myriad wildlife.

The larvae of several moths will feed on the foliage and smaller birds may build their nests on the higher parts.

The common form, Syringa vulgaris of which Madame Lemoine is a cultivar, is a bigger and more unruly beast.

Still a beauty, it will grow taller, reaching six or seven metres in height and producing many suckers and undergrowth, meaning it requires quite a bit more space than most of the cultivars.

S vulgaris blooms are a beautiful pink/pale purple and I struggle to think of another plant in the garden which gives the same colour hue, hence I suppose, the term Lilac as a colour description.

French father and son Victor and Emile Lemoine were responsible for the introduction of about 200 different forms of lilac during the late 19th and early 20th centuries though now, in the 21st century, lilac breeding seems to be a bigger business on the other side of the Atlantic.

It may be off-trend here right now but not so in the USA where many states and towns hold annual lilac festivals.

Charles Joly is a beautiful purple/red form of lilac and Belle de Nancy a pink variety worth growing. Both of these are readily available in garden centres though for the gardener looking for something a bit different, keep an eye out for a cultivar called Syringa ‘Sensation’. The single blooms of deep purple edged with white margins are just that, sensational.

All of these cultivated forms will suit medium-sized plots where they do like well-drained soil in a relatively sunny position and what makes them a great choice for many gardens where flowering shrubs may be limited is that they like to grow on lime-based soils, preferring a slightly higher pH.

Lilacs flower on older wood and my mother’s ‘Madame Lemoine’ was never pruned which is important as they don’t really benefit from pruning. Better to position them in the correct place in the first instance where they will have enough space to do their thing.

Pruning can also result in the removal of many of the flower buds on that older wood and the plant will respond to pruning by producing more branches and foliage as opposed to flower buds.

• Got a gardening question for Peter Dowdall? Email gardenquestions@examiner.ie