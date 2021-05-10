Save or Splurge? Tableware to set you up for alfresco living 

It may be 2022 before we pack our suitcases, but we'll enjoy the garden for now. Here are two top buys for dining outside 
Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 10:45
Carol O’Callaghan

Blue is the colour of summer when we’re dreaming of sapphire seas and Greek islands. 

You know the sort, with sparkling white-washed walls and blue doors?


It might be next year before we dust off the suitcase, pack our flip-flops and slather on the factor 50, but we’ll enjoy the garden for now and talk about alfresco living, complete with white tablecloths and blue wares for that summer feeling.

SAVE

Hang onto your cash with Sostrene Grene’s selection of tablewares, above. Earthenware bowls start at €1.82.

SPLURGE 

Give your wallet a shake-out for the more delicate Cole Collection for the V&A. China bowls from €7.95 at www.thekitchenwhisk.ie.

