Summer entertaining: Focus on food styling as well as substance

Have you tuned into the copyright wrangling over the M&S Colin the Caterpillar cake and his alter ego Cuthbert the Caterpillar from Aldi?

It’s reminded me of taking my twin godsons on an annual trip to M&S to buy their birthday cakes, always returning home with at least one Colin, although I’ve now tuned out having seen a far superior version in the giant caterpillar cake on BBC cook Suzie Lee’s YouTube channel. All I need now is a birthday boy or girl I can inflict this chocolatey insect on.

The new summer collection of wares from H&M HOME includes a glass drinks' dispenser with tap and a wooden lid for serving water or a chilled cocktail (€27.99).

As some of us are celebrating a second birthday in lockdown, going big on cake seems like a good idea now we’re adept at baking, having cut our teeth on sourdough and banana bread, and with the freedom to walk beyond 5km to burn it all off, should I mention Suzie has a recipe for giant doughnuts too?

It’s also looking like the garden will be our staycation location this summer and where we have any celebratory events, so fingers crossed we can have friends around to join in.

To make it as inviting as possible food has to be centre stage, and while the barbecue will inevitably be wheeled out, let’s give some thought to presentation beyond shoving a burger in a bun and slapping it on a paper plate.

TV cook Suzie Lee with her children Zander (6) and Odie (3) at home in their kitchen with one of Suzie's large chopping boards which she uses to serve up dishes when entertaining.

Someone who does fuss-free entertaining with flair, using and repurposing utensils she already has at home is giant caterpillar cake baker herself, Suzie Lee.

Had things turned out differently, we might have seen her on The Great British Bake Off but she narrowly missed out on a place, being top of the reserve list.

Better things were to come, though, when a friend encouraged her to apply for BBC’s Best Home Cook 2020, just the day before the closing date for applications. This led to her rustling up her favourite dishes under the scrutinising eye of judge Mary Berry, and saw her beat off the competition to win the title.

Now with two television cookery series of her own behind her, where she stirred up delicious dishes, helped in the kitchen by her two young children, son Zander (6), and daughter Odie (3), the Lisburn-based accountant-turned-cook’s focus on presentation was as much central to the programme as the food itself.

Guided by simplicity, practicality and an eye for reinvention, she employed wooden boards for cutting up her dishes and then carrying them straight to the table for serving.

Black wood serving boards (from €13), four wooden placemats (€53), and salad bowls (from €26) are from the new spring and summer collection at Next.

It’s an approach rooted in using what you have and finding multi-function in everyday kitchen kit.

“I use things that don’t cost lots of money to buy in the first place,” Suzie tells me. “I put frying pans on the table on heatproof mats and also serve up using my wooden boards and platters. I have them in all sorts of different shapes and sizes. Small ones are easy to pass up and down the table and the heavier ones go on the table for meat with lots of bowls for different sauces.

“Do a variety of salads in bowls so people can just pick what they want. Cut things up small. There’s no need to give everyone a full steak and burger.”

The idea references her Chinese background, with both her parents being Cantonese immigrants who settled in Lisburn where Suzie was born, and where they ran a take-away, so catering is in her genes.

Think simple, relaxed table settings for outdoors with clean, unprocessed linens and garden foliage for decoration (Imari plates from €20.16 at www.mineheart.com).

“Chinese culture is all about food sharing,” Suzie adds. “Everything is put in the middle of the table and everyone shares. It’s great fun to have a crazy gathering of family and friends.”

Having come from a family of seven, she says with a laugh, “It’s stretch or starve.”

Cocktails are also a feature of her entertaining. “Maybe something gin-based in beautiful jugs,” she says, “and a non-alcoholic version for the children”.

With a brick barbecue and dining table built in her garden last year by her husband, plus the installation of a pizza oven, Suzie is all set for outdoor living and entertaining this summer to counter what she describes as the, “claustrophobic indoors in lockdown.”

To add to the fun of taking the indoors outdoors, she’s now hankering after a fire pit for when the sun goes down, adding, “Who doesn’t like a s’more at the end of the day?”