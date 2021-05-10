Donal Hickey: The Scaraveen reminds us that summer is not here yet

You might expect the elements to be kinder in the first week of summer, but what we’ve been getting is not unseasonal. It’s the Scaraveen, after all, the period covering the last two weeks in April and the first two weeks in May. A time of unpredictable weather patterns when temperatures can vary widely.

At the time of writing, hailstones are hopping off the roof and there’s a wintry chill outside. There’s frost at night in places and we’ve been having mixed weather; sunshine for a while and then it can change quickly to rain and cool, gusty winds.

Summer may be on the doorstep, though it has not yet come in. The cold hand of winter holds tightly to its grip and wants to give its last whip.

Donal Hickey: 'Scaraveen, a time of unpredictable weather patterns when temperatures can vary widely'

In that easy cadence of her native west Clare, RTÉ weather forecaster Michelle Dillon tells the nation a polar air mass is heading our way and, in the chilly evening, a farmer friend says you’d be “skint alive”.

Yet, nature has been acting as if, yes, summer is here. The greening of the countryside has been really noticeable in the last fortnight. In some areas, strongly-scented wild garlic is carpeting the woodland floor and fighting for space with bluebells, now also growing in profusion.

Blue is the colour of the Virgin Mary and May is the month dedicated to her, so devout people still keep May altars adorned with bluebells, cowslips, and buttercups.

The bluebell is an age-old symbol of beauty, though wild garlic has more practical uses. In his scholarly book, Irish Wild Plants, Niall Mac Coitir notes the garlic was highly valued in Irish folk medicine for preventing infection and curing coughs, colds and ‘flu. Some people still use it in their kitchens.

Our column last week on furze drew feedback from some readers, meanwhile. Tom Lynch, from Dingle, Co Kerry, but living for many years in Ennis, Co Clare, says the furze now in bloom is aiteann Gallda, or eastern gorse. “It grows much taller than western gorse (aiteann Gaelach), which only flowers in autumn, mainly grows on the slopes of hills and mountains and is not as prickly,” he points out.

In olden times, aiteann Gallda was planted by farmers as food for horses. It was harvested and chopped into smaller pieces using a furze machine. The same machine resulted in many farmers and farmer’s sons losing the top of a finger or two if they lost concentration while chopping. Health and safety would not sanction the said machines in the today’s world, according to Tom.

Aiteann Gaelach flowers around the same time as heather and the purple and yellow provide a beautiful contrast on hillsides during August and September.