Wish List: From garden furniture to natural storage solutions  

Now is a great time to focus on that extra room in the house — the garden! Hurray! The Pavilion Garden Centre in Cork has lots of outdoor furniture, we like this one — it’s made from the highest grade of rattan and a cast aluminium frame. It’s called the Charleston and it seats six, with a lovely round seating plan.

It should last for years to come. It’s just screaming out for a few G&Ts to be plonked down on that lovely table. You can find it online for €1,249 at www.thepavillion.ie.

The newest product in the Lusso Tan range is this gorgeous Summer Meadow bath bomb. It is packed full of essential oils that will leave your skin tan free if you’ve been indulging in their tan range. Just drop your fizzy bomb into a running bath and gently buff your tan away using a Lusso Exfoliating Mitt. It can be used whole or split in half. The Lusso range is available to buy on www.lussotan.com and in selected Boots stores nationwide for €9.95.

Proclamation Irish Whiskey, launched last year, was created in honour of William O’Brien, Michael Molloy and Christopher Joseph Brady, the printers of the Irish Proclamationdocument to acknowledge the important role these unsung heroes played over a century ago in Dublin.

A blended Irish whiskey, created from the finest Irish grain and malt

whiskeys, Proclamation Irish Whiskey is distilled and aged in new American oak.

Matured in bourbon casks, the blend includes a touch of sherry finished malt to give a rounded, toasted finish. It’s available in a new look gift pack including an illustration of the then Sackville Street (O’Connell Street). Available in selected SuperValu stores, CarryOut Off Licences and independent retailers nationwide, Proclamation Irish Whiskey retails at €35.

www.proclamationwhiskey.com

There are actual scraps in my house over this vitamin spray, my kids love it — I use it as a bribe to get them to get their shoes on in the morning. It’s the product of a collaboration between BetterYou, innovators in nutritional oral sprays, who joined forces with nutritional therapist Madeleine Shaw to develop a new range of pill-free supplements.

The range provides nutrients in micro-sized droplets, directly into the soft tissue of the mouth, which research shows is the most effective area of absorption. The spray delivers an active ingredient directly into the bloodstream, absorbing quickly and providing fast nutrient uptake – the next generation of vitamin supplementation. And it tastes absolutely delicious.

It’s also vegetarian-friendly, palm oil and palm oil derivative-free and is contained in fully recyclable packaging, that once clean and dry can be put into your household plastic recycling. The Children’s Health Daily Oral Spray 25ml is €15.95 and delivers seven key nutrients including vitamins C, A, B12 and D, folic acid, iodine and vitamin K2.

BetterYou products are available from selected stores nationwide including Evergreen, Horan’s Healthstores, Meaghers Pharmacy, Nourish and The Health Store.

There is an exciting print project between Maser and the National Print Museum of Ireland, entitled ‘Parallels’. This limited edition print collaboration has created vividly contemporary print work, rooted in history and traditional craft.

Taking its starting point from the 1916 Proclamation, the artwork celebrates the parallels between then and now. Visually this is illustrated through the combination of the museum’s traditional printing techniques and the contemporary artwork created by Maser. Find out more at www.maserart.com and www.nationalprintmuseum.ie.

Keep the natural trend going with these gorgeous wicker storage baskets, they come in a set of two for €39.50, from Simply Be. Crafted from natural rush, these could be the ideal decorative yet practical finishing touch to any room in the house.

I’m mad for the whiskeys this week. This is Beara Distillery’s first whiskey and the team say it’s their mission to provide customers with a refreshing taste of West Cork, wherever they may be. Cheers to that! Find out more at www.thebearadistillery.ie.