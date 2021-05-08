Kevin Barry's prized signature at collector auction 

A letter from Kevin Barry to Kathleen Carney just hours before he was executed is the most expensively estimated lot at Whyte’s annual Eclectic Collector sale next weekend. There are historical artefacts, manuscripts, books, maps, militaria, coins, banknotes, tribal objects and rare whiskies on offer.

The auction kicks off with a Bronze Age sword found in Co Fermanagh 70 years ago and estimated at €4,500-€5,500. At around 3,000 years old it is the oldest object on offer.