Kevin Barry's prized signature at collector auction 

A letter from Kevin Barry to Kathleen Carney just hours before he was executed is the most expensively estimated lot at Whyte’s annual Eclectic Collector sale next weekend. There are historical artefacts, manuscripts, books, maps, militaria, coins, banknotes, tribal objects and rare whiskies on offer.
The auction kicks off with a Bronze Age sword found in Co Fermanagh 70 years ago and estimated at €4,500-€5,500. At around 3,000 years old it is the oldest object on offer.
A copy of the Good Friday Agreement of 1998 signed by many of the negotiators (€5,000-€7,000) is in sharp contrast in terms of age.
Kevin Barry’s letter to Kathleen Carney, who would have been about 20 at the time, is estimated at €60,000-€80,000. In the hours leading up to his hanging, the 18-year-old medical student mentions visits from two Sisters of Charity, the chaplain Fr Albert, two Bon Secours Sisters and finishes ... “say a little prayer for me when I cash in, your pal, Kevin”.
Because Kevin Barry died at such a young age his signature is much prized by collectors.
The sale includes four of his schoolbooks, including his French book signed K. Barry, Loyalist.
A collection of memorabilia relating to Count John McCormack and his family, including his portable altar and Papal Count uniforms, will arouse much interest.
This is a timed online sale with the first session starting at noon on this day week and the second getting underway at noon on May 16.
The catalogue lists 655 lots.