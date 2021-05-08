We celebrate the sustained appeal of fine art and antiques

Imagine a material that is strong and non-toxic, highly versatile, that improves with age and is easy to recycle and that grows from the ground. Wood is all of these things so it is no surprise to find that a piece of antique furniture has a carbon footprint that is 16 times lower than something newly manufactured.

A chair or a table built in 1760 or 1830 or 1900 has already provided long years of service. It might be in need of restoration but it can be made beautiful again and carry on for many years to come. What a life cycle? If your aim is to reduce, re-use, re-cycle or re-purpose the auction room is filled with objects that can readily achieve all these essential goals. Without the dreadful necessity of trawling through hard to read labels in an attempt to find out what is eligible for the recycle bin.

An ornate, neo-classical Brunswick Bar at Victor Mee.

There is a very wide selection of restored and unrestored pieces on offer online in Ireland right now. The auction calendar for the coming week is particularly busy. Hegarty's in Bandon is on tomorrow; in Galway Dolan's timed sale of art and antiques runs until next Monday; on Tuesday James Adam will conduct a Mid Century Modern sale in Dublin and Gormley's will offer Irish art online from Belfast; next Saturday there is a sale by Woodwards in Cork next and Sean Eacrett will conduct an appetising house contents auction in Ballybrittas, Co Laois. Over next weekend there will be two-day online sales of contents from a Killarney residence at O'Donovan's, Newcastlewest and of contents from Dublin nightclubs by Victor Mee.

Triennale floor lamp by Angelo Lelli at James Adam.

So you can choose to buy anything from the Brunswick bar that used to adorn Dublin's Cafe-en-Seine on Dawson St. and the historic Augsburg silver chalice featured on these pages last weekend to a Georgian inlaid serving table at Hegarty's to a pair of Georgian brass bound plate buckets at Sean Eacrett.

A Regency mahogany teapoy at Woodwards in Cork on May 15.

Or how about the Earl of Cork? That is the steam locomotive built in 1903. An image of this engine is one of a collection of about 70 railway photographs in an album coming up at Dolan's timed online sale which runs until next Monday evening (May 10). This sale of 360 lots includes everything from a bronze bull sculpture by John Behan to paintings by John Shinnors, Sean Keating, Arthur Maderson, Kenneth Webb, Jack Donovan and Susan Cronin.

At Adams, the focus is on 20th-century design and contemporary art. That means artists like Mark Francis, Stephen McKenna, William McKeown, Mark Garry and Dorothy Cross, Italian and Danish design furniture and some highly collectible accessories such as a 1950 triennale floor lamp by Angelo Lelli.

In Cork, there will be limited viewing by appointment under level 3 restrictions from Monday at Woodward's.

On offer are contents from Saleen, Carrigaline from the estate of the late Jean and John Witherington.

Furniture includes a set of Cork 11-bar chairs, a Regency teapoy, a Georgian walnut cellarette, a cylinder front desk, a Louis XV-style bonheur du jour, a Georgian secretaire and a Georgian walnut bureau.

There is art by James Brennan, Gladys Maccabe and others, Waterford Crystal, silver, marine items and collectibles. All have provided years of service and will continue to do so in the future.