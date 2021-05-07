The great cover up: How to extend your furniture's life

A year of bums on seats and bodies prone on the sofa has had a wearing effect on fabric, as we’re now discovering.
But rather than slinging furniture out, have you considered recovering a worn and wrinkly but well-loved piece that has good bone structure underneath?
The result can be transformative as I discovered over a year ago when I had a set of dining chairs revamped. The result has left me evangelical about reupholstering, not just for the virtuous eco-friendly factor, but the fun bit of picking the exact fabric and colour I covet.
“I have seen old handmade dishevelled dining chairs,” she says, “which were destined for a skip rescued and altered beyond recognition by selecting a truly special fabric. The fabric updates can be selected and tailored to your scheme which you will never be able to achieve or source from the mainstream stores.”
Sinéad says, “If upholstering a one-off piece, it’s an opportunity to use a patterned fabric as an accent. If you are using a plain fabric, you could add deep buttoning, piping or baroque studding.
Suzanne also warns us off being seduced by a beautiful but impractical fabric and cites the value of fabrics that are pre-treated for stain resistance or, as she puts it, “bomb proof”.