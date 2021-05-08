Garden Notes: Ideas to enjoy your room outside this weekend

The month of May is finally here, with the promise of warmer days (although the chills are still with us on early mornings and late nights).

Still it’s good to be positive and to hope for a decent summer and more time to spend in the garden.

There are a number of physical and mental benefits of gardening but few will argue that getting out and about is great for our wellbeing, and looking out at an attractive garden also helps to raise our spirits.

Bedding plants

Bord Bia's online guide says there’s no better month to sort out your bedding plants.

You can turn your beds and pots into a flash of colour with the right plants, with warmer weather to help them grow fast.

Bidens and surfinia petunia create a beautiful hanging basket.

Always plant a good block of plants together so that they really stand out, allowing them a little room to grow. Petunias, dahlias, dianthus, osteospermums and fuschias are all recommended for ease of growing and a blast of colour.

The Bord Bia ‘pot of the month’ is to combine a cordyline with a heuchera and a carex. All of these are evergreen, and come in a variety of colours and sizes – very little maintenance and it will look good all year round.

Perennials and shrubs

For perennials and shrubs, you could add some flowers that bees love, such as Nepeta or catmint — put a group of three or four together. Other plants that lure bees are lupins and poppies, and they come back year after year.

For all year round colour in your garden, plant an euonymus — it’s an evergreen plant that comes in a variety of shades of green and yellow. They grow to a height of about one metre, and you can build a bed around them.

