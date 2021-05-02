Gardening Advice: Making a first impression at the front door

Property prices are once more heading skyward and if you are selling your home, you will obviously want to create a good first impression to help you to achieve the best price.

That impression starts outside. Any potential purchaser visiting your home will begin to make up their mind as soon as they open the door.

If they are met with an unkempt and uncared for outdoor space, they may, even subconsciously, have written it off before they even enter the house.

As important, if not more so, than the smell of fresh baking in the kitchen is a few strategically planted and attractive plant pots at the entrance.

The style of the house will determine the style of container and even perhaps the number of pots.

A formal or central doorway will scream to be flanked by a pair of matching pots with the same plants in each to accentuate the symmetry.

However, an asymmetrical entrance or one with a doorway not centred on the building can often look better with a cluster of pots on one or both sides.

The classic front door in a larger house will be complemented by a classical planting of standard plants such as Laurus nobilis, bay leaf with perhaps some foliage plants or colourful summer bedding beneath.

If you have pots and the plants in them are dead then either take a quick trip to the local garden centre and replace them or completely remove them.

Pots filled with dead plants and weeds just make the place look like you don’t care. Not the impression you want potential purchasers to have when they call to the front door.

Most plants will survive in a pot for at least a few years, and certainly long enough to remain attractive to viewers.

The term, standard, describes a plant that has been grown on a clear stem, much like a lollipop to use a very un-horticultural analogy.

Equally, tightly clipped plants such as buxus or boxwood, pruned into a pyramid shape, will provide that classical feel.

Whether you go for round or square pots is up to yourself, though I would plump for square when looking to create the classical formal effect as again, symmetry is easier to achieve with four corners.

The style and material of the pot is a completely personal choice though the height can determine what plants to use.

Or to put it the other way around, if you know what plants you want, then they may determine the size and height of the pots. Standards on a tall, clear stem will look much better in a lower pot and lower plants, such as tightly clipped box balls will look much better in higher containers.

You should still consider a few general principles when choosing plants for an informal cluster of pots. You want the effect to be informal and nonchalant, like they just happened and not look as though they have been perfectly preened and positioned.

Those principles include giving some thought to the textures of the plants in the pots and also to the colour scheme.

A nice airy grass such as molinia or Deschampsia will provide a lovely light texture in amongst, perhaps some big and bold tuberous begonias which will give all the bling and colour without the airiness of the grass.

Even if selling your home isn’t on the horizon, a few well-placed and well maintained pots at the front door will make a huge impact and why not do it for yourself instead of just to impress a purchaser.

Colour is as individual as the homeowner and perhaps you would like to use plants with a complementary colour palette which will create a nice and relaxing effect. If that is what you wish for then restrain yourself in plant choice, less is definitely more in this case.

However, if you want bright contrasting colours then allow yourself to go a bit mad when choosing. After all, surely summer is the season for a bit of unbridled colour and razzmatazz in the outdoors.