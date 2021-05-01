Killarney home's chalice set to attract international interest

A magnificent Augsburg silver chalice will highlight the two-day sale of contents of a Killarney residence by O’Donovan and Associates of Newcastlewest on May 15 and 16. This rarity, which dates to around 1650, is certain to attract international interest.
With Augsburg marks and maker’s initials of HL, for Hans Lenker, the 16-inch high chalice with associated cover and gilded interior features scenes of Adam and Eve. It is estimated at €5,000-€6,000.
The online sale of 643 lots will feature a collection of silver and artwork as well as an 18th-century Chinese teapot.
Meantime, Hegarty’s in Bandon will kick off their summer season with a live online auction on Sunday week (May 9).
Antique furniture, jewellery, silver, art and collectibles will come under the hammer. Among the highlights are a Georgian inlaid serving table (€5,600-€6,000) and a tanzanite and diamond cluster ring (€4,300-€5,000), as well as a Queen Anne-style walnut chest-on-stand (€1,700-€2,000).