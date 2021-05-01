Killarney home's chalice set to attract international interest

A magnificent Augsburg silver chalice will highlight the two-day sale of contents of a Killarney residence by O’Donovan and Associates of Newcastlewest on May 15 and 16. This rarity, which dates to around 1650, is certain to attract international interest.

A Queen Anne-style walnut chest on stand at Hegarty's.

With Augsburg marks and maker’s initials of HL, for Hans Lenker, the 16-inch high chalice with associated cover and gilded interior features scenes of Adam and Eve. It is estimated at €5,000-€6,000.

The online sale of 643 lots will feature a collection of silver and artwork as well as an 18th-century Chinese teapot.

Meantime, Hegarty’s in Bandon will kick off their summer season with a live online auction on Sunday week (May 9).

Antique furniture, jewellery, silver, art and collectibles will come under the hammer. Among the highlights are a Georgian inlaid serving table (€5,600-€6,000) and a tanzanite and diamond cluster ring (€4,300-€5,000), as well as a Queen Anne-style walnut chest-on-stand (€1,700-€2,000).