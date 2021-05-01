Killarney home's chalice set to attract international interest

Antiques & Art: Des O'Sullivan previews the highlights of upcoming auctions in Munster
Killarney home's chalice set to attract international interest

A c1650 Augsburg silver chalice at O'Donovans sale of contents from a Killarney residence.

Sat, 01 May, 2021 - 07:30
Des O’Sullivan

A magnificent Augsburg silver chalice will highlight the two-day sale of contents of a Killarney residence by O’Donovan and Associates of Newcastlewest on May 15 and 16. This rarity, which dates to around 1650, is certain to attract international interest.

A Queen Anne-style walnut chest on stand at Hegarty's.

A Queen Anne-style walnut chest on stand at Hegarty's.

With Augsburg marks and maker’s initials of HL, for Hans Lenker, the 16-inch high chalice with associated cover and gilded interior features scenes of Adam and Eve. It is estimated at €5,000-€6,000.

The online sale of 643 lots will feature a collection of silver and artwork as well as an 18th-century Chinese teapot.

Meantime, Hegarty’s in Bandon will kick off their summer season with a live online auction on Sunday week (May 9).

Antique furniture, jewellery, silver, art and collectibles will come under the hammer. Among the highlights are a Georgian inlaid serving table (€5,600-€6,000) and a tanzanite and diamond cluster ring (€4,300-€5,000), as well as a Queen Anne-style walnut chest-on-stand (€1,700-€2,000).

More in this section

The future looks bright for sales in the global art scene The future looks bright for sales in the global art scene
Multi-Ethnic Family Walking Along Sunlit Forest Trail, Father and Daughters Jazz up your walks: Take a 'virtual' forest tour
Diarmuid Gavin on why he enjoys his indoor-outdoor space  Diarmuid Gavin on why he enjoys his indoor-outdoor space 
Close-up of beautiful red fruits of viburnum vulgaris. Guelder rose (viburnum opulus) berries and leaves in the summer outdoors.

Garden Q&A: When is best to prune shrubs so I won't stop them blooming?

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices