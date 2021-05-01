The future looks bright for sales in the global art scene

The international art market is increasingly evolving towards the now. Developments happening at breakneck pace are reflected in the annual May New York sales of big-league international art, live-streamed of course, and available to view around the world.

'Femme assise pres d'une fenetre' (Marie-Therese)' by Pablo Picasso at Christie's, estimated in the region of $55 million.

Christie’s has torn up the rule book to create an entirely new category of turn of the 21st-century contemporary art. Established contemporaries like Gerhard Richter and Christopher Wool will be offered alongside newcomer artists like Jordan Casteel.

This follows the discovery of a growing appetite for masterpieces by a new generation of artists reported by Christie’s in 2020.

'Versus Medici' by Jean Michel Basquiat at Sothebys on May 12 ($35m-$50m).

The 21st-century evening sale at Christie’s on May 11 will be led by work from artists like Martin Kippenberger, Jordan Casteel and Gerhard Richter.

Mark Rothko’s Untitled, painted in 1970 during the final months of his life, will highlight the 20th century evening sale on May 13.

Even though there are growing numbers of new kids on the block, there will be no shortage of names that are familiar. Sotheby’s Impressionist, Modern and Contemporary art sales will include highlights from Jean-Michel Basquiat, Clyfford Still, Warhol, Hockney, Willem de Kooning, Alexander Calder, Childe Hassan, Degas, Monet, Picasso and more.

An exquisite example of Monet’s Waterlilies series will highlight Sotheby’s Impressionist and Modern sale and Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Versus Medici will take centre stage at the Contemporary Art evening auction. Both sales will be live-streamed on May 12.

Contemporary auctions reflect the response of today’s artists to our changing world and offer a fascinating glimpse of the development of abstract and figurative art from the post-war period to the present day. To further mark the changes, Sotheby’s will hold its first auction entirely devoted to women artists across the centuries later this month.

The future beckons and it looks exciting. The mix of online and live sales is here to stay. We will not go back to what was there before Covid.

If a signpost to the future can be discerned it points in the direction of a more diverse and multicultural art market focused on gender equality, the rights of minorities, and masterpieces waiting to be discovered by artists yet largely unknown.