Garden Q&A: When is best to prune shrubs so I won't stop them blooming?

Question

When do you prune shrubs that flower in summer and shrubs that flower in autumn? I have two shrubs called viburnum and years after pruning they never flowered again — will they ever?

Answer

Shrubs that flower in spring and early summer, such as forsythia, camellia, rhododendron and early viburnums will produce blooms on growth produced the previous year.



Thus, prune them just after flowering. If you prune them during winter or early spring you will remove all the flowering stems for next season and so, whilst you won’t damage the plants, you will miss out on next year’s blooms.



Shrubs that flower later in the summer and autumn such as buddleia, hydrangea, caryopteris and potentially, produce their blooms on current season’s growth.

Therefore, you can prunes these types early in the year.



Cut them back just before the spring growth starts to ensure that you get lots of fresh new growth which in turn will produce, vibrant, healthy blooms.



As regards your viburnum which hasn’t flowered for several years, I would suggest stopping pruning now for a few years and see what happens.



It may be that you were pruning at the wrong time of the year but it may also be due to a lack of potassium and phosphorous in the soil, two essential elements for flower production.



You can add these to the soil by using a good quality tomato food such as the Irish-made Nature Safe Tomato Food which is enriched with seaweed from the Galway coast.