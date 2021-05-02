Sustainable alternatives to oil and gas central heating

I am so conflicted. In my weekly DIY column, I write in as even-handed a way as possible about the changes that are transforming both market and personal expectations surrounding our homes, specifically energy-efficiency expectations.
Living in a timber-framed, timber-faced house stuffed to the rafters with insulation and purring away on photovoltaic panels for most of the year, I have a dirty little unsustainable secret. It’s my glossy, black oil-fired range cooker, which heats my radiators.
“Replacement oil boilers will be available for a number of years yet as there are estimated to be 1.1 million homes on the island of Ireland, with an estimated 300,000 thousand of these still being inefficient non-condensing oil boilers. All Grant boilers manufactured today are bio fuel ready and biofuels such as HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil) are available. Oil boilers can take a blend of HVO and kerosene. For example mixes of 30% HVO/70% kerosene or 50/50 mixes or 100% HVO.”
A high-performance condensing oil boiler picks up on the heating when the outside temp is below 5C and the HP is not running at its most efficient. So, in short, the ASHP is doing the lion’s share of your heating.