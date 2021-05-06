'I never shut up about Cork. I'd buy a house there tomorrow'

Remember when PJ Gallagher struck terror into our hearts running riot with a nail gun in The Young Offenders movie?

The image of the funnyman, in the role of drug dealer Ray, pursuing the two leading men with the power tool stolen from a hardware store never really left us, did it?

But power tools in a more perkily positive light will be highlighted as PJ hosts a brand-new six-part home improvement series The Big DIY Challenge, which starts on RTÉ One this evening.

PJ laughs at the idea of the nail gun. “That’s the closest I‘ve ever been to DIY — shooting people with nails in the film!” he says.

But is he deft with a drill, even? “No way! I can’t do anything. I’m afraid to Sellotape!” PJ adds.

“Because I do this show, people think I am some kind of expert. But I am the worst in the world.”

PJ Gallagher with Jennifer Byrne and Jimmy Englezos.

This is the second series and he promises it is “fairly different” from its pre-pandemic predecessor. “Pre-lockdown, DIY projects meant people working on normal jobs, the bathroom, and so on,” he says.

“This year it was just nuts. The projects are just….off the wall! It was so not what we would have had before.”

But it is the human interest vignettes we'll see glimmering throughout the series that fascinate him. “You always meet people who you always up rooting for,” he says.

Grainne Wilson with her Mod Pod.

As for his own idea of the perfect home, has Dublin-based PJ ever considered upping sticks and heading for Munster for good?

PJ was born in Cork, while his mother was at Bessborough, and was adopted and raised in Dublin.

Of course, in recent years, Cork has become his second home due to his starring roles in The Young Offenders movie and television series.

“I never shut up about Cork,” he says. “I’d buy a house in Cork tomorrow. I really would.”

During Young Offenders filming, basecamp would be The Montenotte Hotel.

“Every night I snuck down the hill from Luke’s Cross and into town.”

Yes, PJ’s post-pandemic dream says a lot. “I just want to sit by the fire in Cashman’s eating a packet of crisps and drinking [Cork’s Franciscan Well] Rebel Red. It’s my favourite pub.”

And picking up that toolkit again: The Big DIY Challenge sees competitors from around the country all vying to be crowned Ireland's Best DIY-er and win €10,000.

Back in February RTÉ issued a callout for the best DIY-ers in Ireland to take part in a challenge with the comedian.

Hundreds applied and the top 50 completed a DIY project over 10 days between Mach 12 and 21.

Kevin Kelly with his upcycled wine bar.

Providing tips and advice for the viewers (and a critical eye on the projects) are two judges, Jennifer Byrne, TU Dublin lecturer in construction, and Jimmy Englezos, Ronseal's decking dynamo.

Tonight, PJ will be visiting Nikki O’Connor in Tipperary who has big dreams to showcase her wedding dress in her new purpose-built walk-in wardrobe.

Others getting the expert DIY help include Michael McGovern in Galway who's built a tubular skate park for his son Darragh and Shirley Mullins and Tom Mulcahy, Terryglass, Co Tipperary, who are baby-proofing an old speedboat for their new daughter Charlotte.

Fashion designer Gráinne Wilson in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, will showcase her fabulous Mod Travel Pod and PJ will have to be quick on the draw for a Wild West-style shootout in Offaly with Lucy Ross at her western-themed multi-level cat hotel.

During the series, viewers will also have the opportunity to select their favourite project online which will win the ‘Viewers’ Choice Award’; see www.rte.ie