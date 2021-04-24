Aidan Foley's online sale offers plenty of choice to collectors

Antiques & Fine Art: Aidan Foley's four-day online sale offers a wide range of choice, writes Des O'Sullivan
The Highland Cradle by John Brennan at Aidan Foley's sale.

Sat, 24 Apr, 2021 - 07:00
Des O’Sullivan

No matter what the weather turns out to be like over the May Bank Holiday weekend the hunter-gatherers of the world of collecting will find plenty to occupy themselves with at Aidan Foley's four-day sale online from Sixmilebridge on May 1, 2, 3 and 4. 

Furniture ranges from a Linley-designed sycamore twin pedestal dining table to Victorian card tables and oval gilt mirrors.

A large Persian rug at Aidan Foley's May Bank Holiday weekend sale.

There is a range of collectibles from U2 ephemera, tour promotional materials and U2 T-shirts to a gold cigarette case inscribed "to Captain L A Wilkins by Viscount Trenchard and the directors of the United Africa Company Ltd in commemoration of his actions in escaping from the Germans in France May 1940-July 1941". 

The Highland Cradle by the Cork artist John Brennan is estimated at €1,500-€2,000 and there is art by Louis le Brocquy, Patrick Copperwhite, George Gillespie, Ivan Sutton and others. More than 2,000 lots are scheduled to come under the hammer.

