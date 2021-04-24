Activities to get children interested in gardening 

Gardening offers so many fun and interesting activities for children, but also teaches them invaluable lessons.
Bord Bia is promoting gardening for green-fingered youngsters on its website.
- Gardening helps with sensory development because children feel different textures such as the soil, seeds, flowers, wood, and petals. They also get to smell all the amazing flower scents.
- By encouraging kids to grow their own vegetables, you may also lure them into eating them!
- They will learn about seasons, weather, life cycles, plant varieties, and other scientific concepts at school — gardening will help that learning process. .
- Gardening fosters family bonding as it’s an activity everyone can be involved in. Plus it teaches patience.
- While it may seem “dirty”, digging into the soil, which is full of microbes, can help build up their immune system and as a result, help reduce chronic conditions such as certain allergies, asthma, and diabetes.
- Mount Congreve Gardens in Co Waterford will reopen to the public on April 29. The 70-acre gardens with 16km of walking trails will operate for four days a week (Thursday to Sunday inclusive) from 10am to 5.30pm with the last entry at 4pm and will open for all of the summer bank holidays.
- The outdoor café and shop will be open for takeaway teas and coffees, snacks and sandwiches and a strict queuing system will be in place. For the moment access from the Waterford Greenway gate will be unavailable. There are plans to extend opening hours to six days per week from June 1. Booking must be in advance.