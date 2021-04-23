Your guide to buying a lawnmower this summer

By the time those crisp copybooks get slipped in the satchel for September 2021, you will have tramped your very own Camino de Santiago — all in that beloved Munster garden — yet again.

If you dread the weekend waltz and shove demanded of a stinking petrol engine (never mind dealing with grubbing about in its interior) or have crocheted the shrubs for the very last time, it might be time to go cordless.

My other half is a motor-head, imported directly from Detroit. He’s just swapped the yank and stink of petrol for a kilowatt charmer by Ego. The SEAI is offering grants for electric vehicles, but in truth, the first four-wheeler with zero emissions you are likely to take off on is a battery-fed lawnmower. Taking a wider berth in the market both online and off, let’s cut through the pros and cons of going green and free-style this summer.

GREENER OR GREENWASHING?

When running, an electric or cable-free battery lawn-mower/strimmer/hedge-cutter/blower is 100% efficient, using all the power you put into it to perform.

There are no carbon emissions or hydrocarbons spewing from an exhaust pipe at point of use.

That said, lawnmowers are powered by lithium-ion batteries which have a relatively short life of around five years and will then (in all probability) be crushed and stirred into a landfill.

However, on balance, combining the use of an electric mower running or charged from renewable sources such as wind and wave, properly maintained and mulching rather than removing grass is an Earth-friendly alternative to the balded-out lawn maintained by a petrol mower devouring fossil fuel belching out toxic emissions — literally in your face.

The only better choice would be a manual push mower using muscle power alone. If you consider noise as polluting in a suburban environment you can expect your cordless machine to be around 25%-30% quieter than the urgent rise and fall of that petrol machine.

MANOEUVRING AND WEIGHT

No argument here. In terms of getting around the garden, negotiating obstacles and springing from the back to the front garden, being untethered is a huge advantage, even when dealing with a small property. In addition, compared to a combustion engine, cordless machines even loaded up with two meaty batteries have a lighter housing, significantly lighter. Familiar weights for a 38cm-46cm deck in a metal housed petrol push or propelled mower range in the area of 25kg to 28kg.

This won’t mean much on a bowling green, but it really ramps up when you’re dragging the chocker over gravel to an undulating pastoral lawn with the odd bank to mount. A cordless 30cm deck suited to a small garden with its limited size and frequent passes, can come in at 8kg (with the batteries onboard). Pushing 8kg without mechanical aid is not an issue. A 36cm corded electric machine could be as dainty as 8-12kg, a 42 as deft as 13.5kg (batteries riding). When you get up into larger machines for larger lawns, even a cordless may break the 25kg mark.

CHARGE AND RANGE

We’re all familiar with EV range anxiety, but when it comes to coiffing and combing the grass — the running time from a fully charged set of batteries and the re-charging time is what’s relevant. In a vast garden, there may be an argument to spring for a second set of batteries to avoid a one-two hour wait for juice.

Some gardeners won’t mind timing a change of pace around tea or lunch or other gardening chores — simply breaking off from the lawn work where necessary. That said, the ideal is one charge, one run. A quality battery should not drop the charge in storage once fully charged — well, not significantly.

The spec’ with the machine will offer a suggestion for the size of garden suited to the machine, say 300 sq m or 560 sq m. Tennis courts (250sq m) are a common reference point. Read up real gardener reviews online for real-world performance on slopes and in ragged, thicker grass. A 40-minute run will in most instances cover a middling garden after that first shaggy cut and without an awkward, stop-start terrain. 20V batteries sound enormous but depending on the machine may manage only 25 minutes. Lighter small machines that fold up, are not only easier to store, but can often be carried in just one hand — great for transporting and dealing with two areas of lawn.

A Makita lawnmower option.

JUDGING MACHINES

The bigger the deck, the higher the voltage of the batteries (range), the greater number of cutting levels, certain pretensions regarding branding, the inclusion of self-propulsion, a large (45l-50l) collection bag and a mulching setting (sometimes using a simple plug) will all influence what you pay. There might not be a combustion motor with brushes and the old-fashioned elements in there but we still need to muscle through the grass. Stunning deals are all over the market this year. Don’t discount going straight for top names like Makita, Husqvarna and John Deere for your first cordless investment.

Any machine you choose should really be examined, hands-on. The position and balance of the controls, its weight, ease of turning and navigation and subtle inclusions such as the percentage of charge (often delivered as an LCD) to suit your own particular way of going when mowing.

This can be highly individual. If your friendly neighbour has a desirable new cordless — ask them if you can try it out for an hour. One detailing to examine is just how easy and muscle wrenching is it to change the cutting height while you’re working? How does it deal with edging? Some high-end machines including the latest Husqvarna beauties offer intuitive controls that will vary speed and power to maximise the cut and the battery life during a cut.

PRICING YOUR CHOICE

One of the almighty cons around cordless mowers, at least up until recently, has been the issue of price—but competition and affordability is levelling the field.

At the time of writing, this package jumped out to me: a Makita DLM382CT2 36v (2x18v) 38cm Lawn Mower With 2 x 5.0Ah Batteries, 16.2-16.9kg and a 40l box. It comes with batteries. €320 reduced from €379, handyhardware.ie.

The noise of the machine is a little on the high side for me at 91dB, but complete with batteries and charger that’s reaching a level competition in terms of expense to a well-branded petrol power with perhaps €80 in the difference.

Robot mowers will tip the scale by €300 or more, and an equivalent self-propelled, petrol mowers with a good variety of cutting heights will generally be from €150-€250 cheaper than their battery rival, possibly before you even buy the batteries.

Cabled electric lawnmowers are very keenly priced. What are described as “bare” deals in the €2500€400 range can be quite deceptive as the battery and chargers can run up your kit by as much as €250 — be warned. Longer charge times can be as lengthy as 2.5-4 hours; check the spec’ with those bargain-priced machines.

A bare deal will make sense if you already have a battery garden tool run on the same battery platform as the mower you’re considering. Dewalt, EGO and the economy name of Worx would be familiar brands offering this systematised approach, and bundles including a battery strimmer can be an attractive prospect.

That said, running multiple machines on a couple of batteries will inevitably diminish their lifespan. All batteries lose their percentage of a full charge gradually over time. To ensure you finish a larger lawn, concentrate on capacity and consider the option of a second battery (or battery set).

Don’t get mower-frenzy. Jumping up 5cm in a deck size will often reduce the nimble quality of a more appropriate machine.