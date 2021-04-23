Your guide to buying a lawnmower this summer

When running, an electric or cable-free battery lawn-mower/strimmer/hedge-cutter/blower is 100% efficient, using all the power you put into it to perform.
No argument here. In terms of getting around the garden, negotiating obstacles and springing from the back to the front garden, being untethered is a huge advantage, even when dealing with a small property. In addition, compared to a combustion engine, cordless machines even loaded up with two meaty batteries have a lighter housing, significantly lighter. Familiar weights for a 38cm-46cm deck in a metal housed petrol push or propelled mower range in the area of 25kg to 28kg.
We’re all familiar with EV range anxiety, but when it comes to coiffing and combing the grass — the running time from a fully charged set of batteries and the re-charging time is what’s relevant. In a vast garden, there may be an argument to spring for a second set of batteries to avoid a one-two hour wait for juice.
One of the almighty cons around cordless mowers, at least up until recently, has been the issue of price—but competition and affordability is levelling the field.