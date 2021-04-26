Donal Hickey: Plastic — the very visible bane of marine life

It was a like a childhood bolt for freedom. No sooner had the 5km travel restriction been lifted than people who were able to do so headed to their nearest beach.

A chill in the air there might have been, but people strolling beaches in Youghal, Inchydoney, Barleycove and other such places along the Co Cork coast made it feel like summer. Their smiling faces beaming from photographs in this paper showed how happy they were to be there again.

On one of those splendid days last week, when the sun shone and a bracing breeze swept in from the Atlantic, I joined many others who were walking on Inch Beach, on the Dingle Peninsula, Co Kerry. This is one of Ireland’s finest blue flag beaches and a location for a number of films, including Ryan’s Daughter.

Donal Hickey: '359m tonnes of plastic was produced in 2018, up from 348m tonnes in 2017'

You don’t have to go any further than your nearest shoreline to get a glimpse of what’s happening worldwide with plastic in the oceans.

The amount of plastic that was entangled on dried-out seaweed at Inch was plain for everyone to see

Over a stretch of about 3km, there was a scarcely a clump of seaweed that didn’t have small pieces of plastic attached — plastic bottles, packaging, bits of fishing gear and plastic sheeting. There was even a bucket-size, farm food container.

And that’s just what was visible during a one-person random survey. We’re told by scientists that much of the plastic entering the oceans breaks up into unseen tiny particles, some of which are consumed by fish with dire results.

Inch just offered a glimpse of the global problem caused by millions of tonnes ending up in the sea every year. Inch is one of the areas where local people do beach clean-ups, but the stuff just keeps coming in.

Irish trawlers are also collecting marine litter. Our 12 busiest ports and the great majority of trawlers are now part of the Clean Coasts Initiative. However, the use of plastic is increasing.

According to Plastics Europe, 359m tonnes were produced in 2018, up from 348m tonnes in 2017

You might ask: why not use recycled plastic as a way to reduce the amount of new plastic being produced? Thankfully, the amount of products being manufactured from recycled marine plastic is growing all the time, including sunglasses, sportswear and running shoes.

Adidas, for instance, has a sneaker made with yarn from recycled ocean plastics. The brand aims to be using 100% recycled polyester by 2024.

The Patagonia brand led the way in 1993 by manufacturing fleece with recycled plastic bottles and has been to the fore ever since. The company is also experimenting with discarded fishing nets in its products, such as a new stretch jacket.