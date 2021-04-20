Its plotline may have kept viewers on tenterhooks, as they followed the twists and turns of RTÉ’s Smother. But one Munster artist was also watching the screen to see her own double debut on the hit show.
Once lockdown phase one was over, Ann’s gallery was back open in Liscannor, but she says that, with no international tourists, she relied heavily on the local community and she found the Irish staycationers were incredibly supportive.
Ann’s love of painting the sea stems from visiting her grandfather Mick in Liscannor when she was growing up — his cottage overlooks the Liscannor/Lahinch bay.