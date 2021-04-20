Wish List: Marvellous mowers and designer table settings  

Yes, folks, it’s that time of year again, we’re into grass-cutting season. Go full-on tech on your lawn with the latest Husqvarna addition to its range of robotic mowers. It really is rather impressive — and seems simple enough, all the lawn work can be done from the comfort of anywhere, at the touch of your smartphone. It’s also eco-friendly and electric powered with no direct emissions, GPS-assisted navigation and built-in sensors help adjust the operation of Automower® according to factors such as grass growth, weather conditions and tricky areas.

Pictured here is the Husqvarna Automower® 405X — it’s easy to clean, hose washable with triple search, weather timer and eco mode, as well as balance and slope control including an electric height adjustment.

Husqvarna Automower® is available from the dealer network with locations nationwide, including Atkins Gardening World, www.atkins.ie, or shoppable online, check out the range at www.husqvarna.ie.



Lidl Ireland has just launched its summer garden furniture range with prices starting at €50. Available in the retailer’s 168 stores nationwide from Thursday, April 29, the summer range includes Lidl’s sleek and stylish Florabest Hanging Basket Chair (€219.99). Remember last year when they sold out in 24 hours? I like the look of this Florabest Garden Swing (€84.99) that comes topped with a stylish sunshade. Keep an eye on your local store and www.lidl.ie.



Well, this launch brought a smile to my face this week! Here’s mum Caroline O’Neill with her sons Pearse, age 6, and Darragh, age 5, who rose to fame last year after a video of his busy farming chat went viral, are helping launch Dale Farm’s ‘Good things happen to Good people’ campaign, a six-week acts of kindness campaign.

For six weeks, Dale Farm and the O’Neill family will select one lucky person to receive something special to say thank you for being good! People are encouraged to share stories of generosity and goodness and with over €500 worth of prizes. Whether that’s an iPad for a teacher, a food mixer for a baker with a heart, or a new wardrobe for a nurse who needs a break from scrubs — Dale Farm wants to hear about it! Nominate yourself or someone else by visiting www.sharinggoodnesseveryday.com. Follow the conversation online using #SharingGoodness.

We are very impressed here at Wish/List with the entrepreneurial spirit of Cork TY students Kate O’Connor and Emily Barry.

These two savvy transition-year students from Bandon have won the West Cork finals of the Student Enterprise Programme and will represent West Cork at the national finals in May. They have designed a really simple but clever hack for storing sports equipment — especially hurleys and hockey sticks.

It’s a smart solution for cluttered hallways in the home and a must-have for anyone (me) who trips over sports equipment while trying to get out the door. Support local and get your sports clutter in order with this innovative product. Check it out at www.hookrstrike.com. It is priced at €15 and is handcrafted from start to finish. So, next stop, Dragons’ Den.

Do you have a budding Picasso in your house? Well, the National Gallery of Ireland has recently launched two art competitions, Zurich Portrait Prize and Zurich Young Portrait Prize. The latter is open to young people aged 18 and under and returns for its third year in 2021.

Winners in four age categories and an overall winner will be chosen from a shortlist of 20 works. Winners will receive a bespoke art box and a cash prize. The closing date for entries is 23 June 2021. The exhibition will continue to partner Crawford Art Gallery, Cork where it will be displayed between April 23 and July 17, 2022. Pictured here is last year’s winning entry by the incredibly talented Eva McParland. Details of both competitions can be found atwww.nationalgallery.ie.

Tara O’Connor has launched The Designed Table, her first collection is a range of tablecloths, runners, and bespoke cotton napkins in vibrant colours and elegant prints.

The Designed Table offers something to suit every taste, complemented beautifully by placemats and marble, wooden, wooden beaded and metallic napkin rings. The collection is designed to work interchangeably, offering versatility and variation to suit the occasion. Check it out at www.thedesignedtable.com.

Prices start from €40 for a set of four cotton napkins; €24 for a set of four napkin rings; €35 for a table runner; €10 for a jute placemat; while tablecloths start at €65 for a small table size up to €120 for a larger table.

Pictured here is the Jaipur hand-designed pink daisy cotton tablecloth, designed by Tara in Ireland and made in India by compliant manufacturers.

Ooh, there’s nothing like the zingy scent of lemon! On the Bathroom Shelf this week is the new Lemon Wash purifying and protecting range from The Body Shop. The collection is made with lemon essential oil, and each of these simple, hard-working products have either antibacterial, intense cleansing or protecting care properties.

The range includes a hair mist for €16.50, an antibacterial hand sanitiser for €7.50, a face wash for €19.50 and a hand wash for €8.50. Our favourite? The Lemon Purifying hair and body wash, it’s vegan, fully recyclable and leaves you clean, zesty, and smelling divine. Yours for €18.50. Find out more at www.bodyshop.ie



Exciting news! Irish-Italian interiors staging expert Natasha Rocca Devine has revealed her second collaboration with Cork-based candlemakers La Bougie. The 2021 candle in “The Secret Garden” collection promises a mood-lifting scent with top notes of Bergamot and Tea Rose that encourages relaxation. The candle is available from www.theinteriorsnrd.ie and selected stockists, the price tag is €30 for a 30ml glass.