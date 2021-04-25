Garden Q&A: How to deal with slugs and midges

How can I eradicate slugs from my garden?

Slugs are consistently our most common garden pest doing the most damage to everything from seedlings of edibles and bedding plants to shrubs perennials and even root crops like potatoes.

Maintaining the natural balance in our gardens is essential.

By ensuring a wide variety of species and diversity, we can prevent an unnatural build-up of any one species such as slugs. When we interfere with the natural balance we do damage.

Many slug pellets contain the active ingredient metaldehyde which is toxic to slugs but also to natural predators such as birds and hedgehogs, thus the natural balance is damaged and the slug population will increase again far quicker than the population of birds or hedgehogs.

Instead, it is better to use barrier products such as Slug Gone wool pellets, copper slug tape on pots or homemade barriers like crushed eggshells. These will keep your plants safe from slugs whilst at the same time ensuring a healthy population of the slimy pests on which the predators can feed.

The metaldehyde pellets are also toxic to domestic pets and to us humans and should never be used near food crops.

They are banned in several European countries including the UK but are unfortunately still freely available here in Ireland. If you do want something to kill the slugs, use a pellet containing Ferric phosphate or slug traps.

Can you tell me how to get rid of midges from my polytunnel? They are damaging my plants.

Keep the tunnel well ventilated in the first instance and try and make sure that the plants are not sitting in soil that is too wet, which it most likely isn’t in a polytunnel.

If there are specific plants that are particularly affected then try mulching with a few inches of grit or gravel as some flies will lay their eggs in the soil beneath a plant but cannot do so in gravel.

Grazers produce a great product, which repels cabbage white butterflies, caterpillars and aphids.

The Grazers products are all environmentally sound and safe for use on edible plants as they are based on a formulation of calcium. Different formulations and strengths are used to repel specific plant pests.