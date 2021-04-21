Damien Enright: Slopes of gorse transformed plain tarmac into golden corridors

COMING home to Ireland from La Gomera in the Canary Islands, we had reason to be cautious, so we contrived a plan.

Not wanting to travel via a busy and dangerous hub like Stanstead, we booked seats on the once-weekly direct Ryanair flight leaving Tenerife at 8pm on a Friday and arriving in Dublin just before midnight. All passengers would have had to present a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result, performed to detect genetic material from a specific organism, such as a virus, before boarding. Proper order, of course, ensuring nobody brought Covid home.

On Gomera, no cases of the virus had been recorded in the previous five weeks. Cases had been negligible, or few, throughout our stay. Those arrivals on the island all had to present negative PCR results.

Our main concern was avoiding contact upon returning home. Here, daily numbers were still worryingly high. We decided to isolate as much as possible from the time we set foot in Dublin Airport, and continue to isolate during 14 days quarantine at our relatively remote West Cork home.

Damien Enright: 'Picking over the weeds without a worry were blackbirds, chaffinches, goldfinches, a hedge sparrow, a wren, blue tits, great tits and coal tits.'

We’d pick up a pre-booked rented car at the airport, thus isolating almost immediately. Instead of taking public transport, we’d drive home through the night, not meeting a soul. We’d travel in a bubble, and quarantine in a bubble. We’d safeguard ourselves from others, and others from ourselves.

However, after presenting PCR results and PLFs (our destination address, filled online) we arrived at the luggage carousel at 12.40am. We’d risen from bed at 7am, crossed Gomera in an empty bus, made the ferry crossing to Tenerife, arrived at the airport at 1pm and killed time until flying out at 8pm. By 1am, we were so “knackered”, we’d be a danger to ourselves and others on the road.

Our decision to “lash out” on a room at an airport hotel and drive south in daylight was a stroke of wonderful good fortune. The following morning from the moment, I pulled the hotel-room curtain and looked out at the glorious, Irish spring morning, I was entranced. The weather would have been equally lovely in West Cork but if I’d gone to bed at 5am, I wouldn’t have risen until noon.

That afternoon, we drove out of Dublin down a motorway edged by trees coming into pastel-green leaf, or breaking into white or pink blossom, the verges beneath them sprinkled with wild flowers, daisies and dandelions vivid in the sunlight against the grass. Some 200km farther on, slopes of gorse transformed plain tarmac into golden corridors. What a welcome home for us, how magical for a visitor, how overwhelmingly lovely our country looked, and entrancing, seeing it with fresh eyes after months away.

Delight began at the airport. Hopping between a stand of birches, was a magpie, the sun on its plumage turning its black feathers iridescent blue, and its breast feathers into dazzling white. With a quizzical slant of its head, it examined the undergrowth and things found under leaves. Beautiful and comical, how entrancing it would be for a visitor, how fascinating for a bird-watcher from overseas!

Gulls flew overhead against the blue sky, and then a scál crow arrived, jet-black cap and glinting black beak above its grey long-coat, a paragon of sartorial elegance to admire. Our visitor would truly be entranced.

On the trunk road to Cork, we diverted to fields of my childhood, in Tipperary. We crossed many a river, the Suir, the Drish, the Blackwater. We saw the sun sinking over the Comeraghs and the Knockmealdowns.

Following our meanderings, we arrived home late. When, after a night of deep sleep, we woke and opened the curtains on another glorious day, we found our gravelled backyard full of weeds and birds. In our absence, the birds had made it theirs. Picking over the weeds without a worry were blackbirds, chaffinches, goldfinches, a hedge sparrow, a wren, blue tits, great tits and coal tits. They foraged, regardless, until a nervous hen blackbird spotted me beyond the window glass, and took hysterical fright. Next morning, when we looked out first thing, not a bird was to be seen on the yard.

Humans were back, friendly humans, but how were they to know that we were the same species returned, their well-wishers and providers of peanuts?

Neither was ‘our’ Heron No 2 to be seen, standing elegant beside the pond. Our neighbour’s children, who had fed it every day during our months of absence, had texted us in Gomera, saying that “Ronnie” hadn’t been seen for six days, and they were concerned. I put a breakfast of two frozen sprats in the pond, before going to bed. In the morning, the fish were still there, untouched, and gleaming in the sunlight.

Ronnie, its absence and its nurturing children, is another story, which I’ll recount, I hope with good news, next week.