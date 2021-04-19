Donal Hickey: Rewetting can restore Ireland's natural peatlands

IF THE weather is kind in late April, there are people who begin to feel the magnetic draw of the bog. Now that fears of a ban on people cutting turf for burning in their own homes have lifted — for the present at least — the annual trek will shortly begin.

The traditional turf-cutting implement, the slean, has been more or less consigned to history and museums, as nearly all of the turf is now cut by machine. People jealously guard their ancient turbary rights which allow them to harvest their own fuel, despite concerns by environmentalists.

Donal Hickey: 'The expression “rewetting” is in wide circulation and it involves the blocking of drains in bogs.'

Advocates like Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice, who is also a turfcutting contractor, have warned of a virtual revolution if attempts are made to stop them from so doing. But, following a meeting earlier this year with Green Environment Minister Éamon Ryan, he is satisfied the status quo will continue.

As a close observer of rural life, Fitzmaurice sees numbers cutting their own turf drop in the next decade, with younger people looking for alternative fuels.

As peatlands are valuable carbon sinks and the habitat of threatened plants and animals, some people believe that not only should they be fully protected but that they should be allowed to grow and grow. The expression “rewetting” is in wide circulation and it involves the blocking of drains in bogs. That allows dried-out bogs to get wet again and creates ideal conditions for the growth of the bog building plant, sphagnum moss.

In a new report, meanwhile, the Water Forum says our peatlands are of national and international importance and, if managed better, could improve water quality, store carbon, reduce emissions and improve biodiversity. Our total land area is 20% peatland, but only 18% of all peatlands are in a “near natural” or “healthy” state. Peatlands consist of 95% water, and degraded peatlands have been drained to varying degrees for peat extraction, domestic peat cutting, agriculture or forestry.

Better management through rewetting and restoration, can reverse these trends and restore the natural peatland functions.

Rewetting is not flooding, the forum points out. But blocking drains can restore the water balance within the peatland so that plants can grow again to provide and improve animal habitats in the bog and downstream rivers.

Apropos last week’s column on the cuckoo, a number of people have been in contact to confirm the bird has definitely arrived. For instance, Jason Horner heard a cuckoo calling and a great-spotted woodpecker drumming south-east of Crusheen, Co Clare.

Counties Clare and Galway have the largest number of cuckoos, reports Dick Coombes, coordinator of the Countryside Bird Survey. While the bird has gone into decline in large swathes of Ireland, it’s holding its own in the west.