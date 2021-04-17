Caroline Foran: 'For every problem, there's a solution'

When our baby Caelan [eight months] first came along, it was like a torture chamber because he was not a great sleeper and he could be up all night.
Now that he’s in his own room, it’s my haven.
Caelan is wonderful. I underestimated how isolating parenting can be — having a newborn and then adding the pandemic to the mix.
Caelan is at a lovely age, he is so giggly and so responsive.
My parents moved from Dublin to Dingle a few years ago and my mam Aideen Facetimes us every day. She is originally from Cork but is a Kerry woman now!
I love anything that creates a comforting home environment. I am always changing things, and maximising the space.
I love spending time in the kitchen. I try to keep it (at least visually) clean and tidy, and that makes me feel in control when life with a small baby can feel a bit chaotic.
At the moment, my partner at www.Gaffinteriors.ie Jo and I are delighted to be working with Lucozade Revive to help people revive their workspaces within their homes.
The transition to work from home was so sudden, most of us didn’t focus on creating the right ambience or optimising the space correctly and it’s easy to get fatigued when we’re seeing the same space constantly.
I try not to take my interiors too far in one direction, as then it would look too fixed.
I love mixing textures and tones. It all looks higgledy-piggledy but everything looks like it’s meant to be there.
I will find something at Gaff Interiors that I won’t find elsewhere.
Jo Linehan and I set it up a few years ago. I was buying my first home and Jo was renting. We felt there was this gap because everything interiors-related was so high-end and not always accessible, and that’s where we got the idea.
Be willing to make mistakes — it’s the only way you will become confident.
Trust yourself to make mistakes. What’s the worst that could happen?
- Podcaster and author Caroline Foran has set up a platform for buying and selling preloved homeware and interiors —www.Gaffinteriors.ie — with Jo Linehan. Caroline’s latest book , is out now.
- The pandemic has forced almost a third of Irish adults into home working. Lucozade Revive has enlisted Caroline’s help to bring a new lease of life to people’s homes, which have doubled as an office for a year now. Tips@lucozadeenergyirl throughout the campaign. on working from home will be shared on Lucozade’s Instagram channel