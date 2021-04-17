Antiques & Art: Get a piece of the auction action in Cork

A 1957 drawing of Éamon de Valera by Frank Sanquest, a Clarice Cliff vase, a camelback Irish design settee, an antique fireplace and a William IV Irish dining table which fully extended can seat 12-14 are among the lots at the online Lynes and Lynes sale in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork, next Saturday (April 24), at 11am.

Éamon de Valera by Frank Sanquest at Lynes and Lynes.

Estimated at €2,500-€3,500 the c1840 dining table can adjust to different sizes and the end section can be used as a side table.

Cliffs over Dordogne by Arthur Maderson online at Woodward's today.

Auction sales in Ireland have become far more competitive because of the introduction of import duties from the UK due to Brexit, a fact not lost on collectors and the trade.

This one offers 266 lots including executors’ contents from properties in west Cork and Cork city.

A magnificent c1840 Irish dining table at Lynes and Lynes.

There is a collection of books from a Glanmire residence and an oil on canvas by Eric Patton of The International Brigade, Spain 1936-39.

The artist Eric Patton designed a series of Irish stamps to commemorate Irish Impressionist painters in 1980 and a series of paintings on The Wild Geese, Irish brigades in the service of France in the 17th and 18th century.

A lithograph of Queenstown by RL Stopford is estimated at €200-€300.

The late artist Frank Sanquest, a former picture editor at this newspaper, drew Éamon de Valera from life when he was Ireland’s President. The portrait is estimated at €300-€500. There are framed 18th-century panoramic views of both Cork City and Kinsale, each estimated at €200-€300.

The sale offers a camelback Irish design settee (€300-500), a pine Victorian breakfront cabinet with carved back (€300-€500), an antique pine fireplace (€400-€600) and a set of Cork nine-bar chairs (€1,000-€1,500).

There is an unusual Edwardian travelling wardrobe in the form of a leather suitcase, a stitched 18th-century china tureen and a copy of Hugh Lane by Thomas Bodkin, with an inscription from the author to Senator Jennie Dowdall, the first female Lord Mayor of Cork.

An art deco diamond engagement ring and a pair of 18th-century Sheffield silver candlesticks will pique the interest of buyers. The catalogue is online at Easy Live Auctions.

Also on Easy Live is today’s sale at Woodward’s. More than 300 lots will come under the hammer from 11am.

There is a range of antique furniture and collectibles including a set of Cork 11-bar dining chairs, a Louis XV-style bonheur du jour, a Georgian walnut card table and a Queen Anne walnut chest on stand.

Cliffs over Dordogne by Arthur Maderson is estimated at €6,000-€8,000 and highlights the art on offer at Woodward’s.