Art to suit all tastes and price points  at Morgan O'Driscoll sale

Offering art to suit all tastes, and price points for all budgets, Morgan O’Driscoll’s Irish and International Art sale on Monday evening is well worth dropping into.
The online catalogue offers 196 lots with estimates from €300 to €150,000. Louis le Brocquy’s Images of Shakespeare and Strindberg, each estimated at €100,000-€150,000, might be beyond the budgets of most of us, but even if we are merely window shopping it is no bad thing to reference these major Irish artworks.
Untitled 3-7-86 by Sean Scully is estimated at €70,000-€100,000, but there are lithographs by both Scully and Bridget Riley for €4,000-€6,000.
There are contrasting styles in Fountain and Loggia (1935) by Mainie Jellett (€800-€1,200) and the more traditional Western Village (1928) by Paul Henry (€25,000-€35,000). Earthenware plates by Picasso jostle with emotional sculpture by John Behan and charming 1843 Cork pencil drawings by Daniel MacDonald (1820-1853).
There are wonderful maritime paintings, all sorts of treatments of landscape and abstract and engaging work by artists like Sir Terry Frost, William Scott and Charles Tyrrell.
If you would like to upgrade your existing collection or find something new and exciting for your home this sale is a good starting point.