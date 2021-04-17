Art to suit all tastes and price points  at Morgan O'Driscoll sale

Offering art to suit all tastes, and price points for all budgets, Morgan O’Driscoll’s Irish and International Art sale on Monday evening is well worth dropping into.

The online catalogue offers 196 lots with estimates from €300 to €150,000. Louis le Brocquy’s Images of Shakespeare and Strindberg, each estimated at €100,000-€150,000, might be beyond the budgets of most of us, but even if we are merely window shopping it is no bad thing to reference these major Irish artworks.