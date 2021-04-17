Garden Notes: Ready for outdoor events in a post-Covid world

As we are now into our second spring with Covid and approaching another summer with no guarantee of being pandemic-free, it’s nice to see some restrictions lifted.

The end to the 5k rule since last Monday is one very welcome one. At least we can now get out and about in our own counties and some outdoor venues are making plans to reopen to the public.

Mount Congreve Gardens

Mount Congreve Gardens in Co Waterford will reopen to the public on April 29. The 70-acre gardens with 16km of walking trails will operate for four days a week (Thursday to Sunday inclusive) from 10am to 5.30pm with the last entry at 4pm and will open for all of the summer bank holidays.

Estate manager Ray Sinnott says: “We all recognise that this lockdown has been the most difficult and we have been really anticipating the re-opening of Mount Congreve Gardens this spring in order to bring some much-needed joy and colour to all of our lives.

“We have been working hard to ensure that all safety parameters are in place ahead of re-opening and to ensure that these beautiful gardens are looking as spectacular as always.

We are really looking forward to welcoming friends old and new to the gardens.

The outdoor café and shop will be open for takeaway teas and coffees, snacks and sandwiches and a strict queuing system will be in place. For the moment access from the Waterford Greenway gate will be unavailable.

There are plans to extend opening hours to six days per week from June 1. In order to ensure the safety of all, all visitors must pre-book a ticket to access the gardens in advance at Mount Congreve Gardens

Live Earth Day

Live Earth Day takes place across the globe on Thursday, April 22, and to mark the occasion, a special primary schools event is being held with the National Museum of Ireland — Natural History and the Rediscovery Centre.

The event involves a fun and interactive livestream for 3rd-6th class pupils from 11.30am-12.30pm. Join educators and put your questions about Ice Age Ireland, fossils and climate change to the team live via comments on YouTube or Facebook.

To receive a link, register via Eventbrite.

Community pride

Pride in our Community is a competition run by Muintir na Tire Cork open to all voluntary groups in Cork city and county, aimed to encourage community groups and volunteers to develop and maintain community-based amenity/projects in their locality that are of long-term benefit and open to the community.

The competition also seeks to make people conscious of their environment and to promote litter-free communities and to encourage development of localities and neighbourhoods.

This initiative also supports the city and county biodiversity action plans through conserving and enhancing biodiversity in our daily lives.

Members of the judging panel will visit entrants from mid July to end August. To avoid unnecessary travel by judges, there will need to be confirmation that the project is still in the competition.

Amenity project (effort put into the development of the project, sustainability, innovation) is worth 50 marks; litter control (condition of the main street of the town/ village and around the project) is 25 marks, and overall impression is 25 marks.

A gala awards ceremony is planned for October (which may be held online).

Read full terms and conditions here.