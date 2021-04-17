Antiques & Art: Des O'Sullivan's guide to prices and auctions

FURNITURE AND SILVER

Irish furniture and silver feature in an online sale of European Furniture, Silver and Ceramics at Sotheby's in New York until April 19. Among the lots are an Irish George II Revival mahogany side table with green marble top c1830, an Irish silver coffee pot by Joseph Walker, Dublin 1738, a c1750 Irish silver porringer and a set of four Irish silver candlesticks, Dublin c1760. A George III giltwood mirror is described by Sotheby's as possibly Irish.

COLLECTIBLES

A skull cap worn by Pope Pius XII in 1957 is among a total of 506 lots of antique and decorative furniture and collectibles due to come under the hammer at an online auction at the City Auction Rooms, Waterford, next Saturday (April 24). It comes with a Vatican certificate and is estimated at €800-€1,200.

JEWELLERY

A late 19th-century emerald, pearl and diamond bangle (£20,000-£30,000) and a mid-19th-century onyx, enamel, pearl and diamond bracelet (£15,000-£200,000) owned by the Anne Parsons, Countess of Rosse, come up at Bonhams jewellery sale in London on April 28. Considered one of the most glamourous debutantes of the 1920s and photographed by Cecil Beaton, she was a founding member of The Victorian Society. The bracelet was a wedding present from her husband Michael Parsons, 6th Earl of Rosse, in 1935.

There will be more jewellery on offer at a 48 hour timed online sale by O'Reilly's of Francis Street, Dublin, next week. It will run from Wednesday to next Friday (April 23).

Meantime Purcell Auctioneers of Birr will hold an online sale of historical Irish interest books, pamphlets and periodicals on April 21.

LITHOGRAPH

The limited-edition Chagall lithograph of a stained-glass window featured here last week remained unsold at Hegarty's last Sunday. A 19th-century gilt overmantle mirror made €2,200, an Aesthetic Movement overmantel made €700 and the 1904 Royal Humane Society award to Mary Joyce of Glanmire made €60.