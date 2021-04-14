Richard Collins: Handing over to auntie shelduck in crèche

A big white duck, with a dark green head and a chestnut stole draped across the breast, breeds on estuaries all around Ireland.

Known as the ‘shelduck’, ‘sheld’ being is an old word for ‘pied’, it is not in fact our largest duck; that distinction goes to the eider. But the shelduck is impressive none the less.

This odd-man-out among dabblers does its own thing, cocking a snook at the conventions of duck society.

The drakes of most species have colourful plumages, while their mates are dull and cryptic. Female shelducks, however, are similarly attired to their mates.

Most ducks, but not shelducks, nest in vegetation on the ground. Only the females incubate and raise the youngsters, their camouflage hiding them from predators.

Drakes, decked out to impress potential partners and secure territories, keep well away from nests, lest they attract predators. Once eggs are laid, pairs split up.

By nesting in burrows rented from the local rabbits, shelducks avoid having to divorce. Being underground, an incubating female doesn’t need camouflage and her drake can stay in touch.

She and the youngsters have his protection when making the perilous trek from the nesting burrow to open water, which may be as much as a kilometre away.

Pairs usually remain together from year to year.

Although there is method in shelduck madness, what happens next seems daft.

Ducks moult their flight-feathers all at once, leaving them flightless. Especially vulnerable to predators while their new feathers are growing, both sexes need camouflage.

But shelducks, large and gleaming white, don’t grow temporary ‘eclipse’ plumages as is the custom with ducks generally. Instead, they hand their youngsters over to ‘aunties’, volunteer shelducks who will mind them in crèches.

I once counted 37 ducklings together. There can be over 100. The deserting parents then fly to the Heligoland Bight off the German coast, a particularly safe moulting location. They will never see their offspring again.

But flying to Heligoland won’t be so straightforward from now on; a new threat has emerged. Huge wind-farms are being established in the North Sea. Migrating birds face forests of lethal whirling blades.

As part of a pilot study, scientists at the British Trust for Ornithology fitted GPS trackers to four shelducks, two males and two females, on their breeding grounds in Suffolk. The birds travelled to the Waddenzee, off the Netherlands, the devices recording the routes taken, the birds’ speeds, and how high they flew.

Each duck took a different route across the North Sea. ‘One bird travelled back and forth between the Dutch and German Waddenzee, adding an extra 1,000km to its migratory journey’, according to lead researcher Ros Green in a paper just published. The ducks flew at altitudes of up to 354m at an average speed of 56kmph.

One bird flew through the Egmond ann Zee wind-farm, flying about 85m above the sea. Turbines there ‘sweep an area between 25 and 115m above sea level’.

The duck didn’t come to grief on this occasion but the finding is troubling. Other marked birds flew through locations earmarked for wind-farms.

