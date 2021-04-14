Vintage View: Chintz wallpapers stage a comeback this season

A fragrant old interiors aristocrat, chintz was democratised as early as the 18th century, printed not on silk (the purview of the rich and titled) but on simple cottons.

In textiles, it would become a style obsession in all levels of society, and we have never really weeded it out of our fashion and decorating.

Chintz comes from the Hindi expression for "clear and bright" and it refers really to the finish rather than the pattern.

Scale and ground colour can completely transform a take on chintz to day. Fleurs de La Nuit, Leopard et Papaye Wallpaper. 10m roll, €145, katievictoriabrown.com

This fascinator was inspired by imported Indian woodblock prints and painting in rich dyes on a stiff, glazed calico produced in the cities of Andhra Pradesh including Hyderabad.

Their arts and crafts included complex renderings of beautiful vines, fauna and flowers in a Hindu and Islamic collision, and the Tree of Life was a common theme in some of the earliest surviving examples of what we know as chintz.

By the mid-1600s, luxurious fabrics in superb natural stable dyes, with their universal appeal were being sold on largely by Arab and Turkish merchants dealing with Dutch traders and heaved back to the West by the millions of pieces across the trade routes.

The Vixen Anthracite Wallpaper, set of three rolls,

Along with the typical oriental species, orders were made for more familiar and "proper" European flowers, plant types and vignettes for dress-making, tailoring, curtains, and wall-hangings.

There was a period in the mid 18th century when having a new chintz cushion could get you thrown in jail as it was banned for its negative influence on the French and English domestic textile industry.

Graham & Brown Neo Mint, paper of the year for 2020. It also comes in a grey, emerald or swoon-inducing black ground colour. From €64 on offer, grahamandbrown.com/ie

This just made it wildly desirable by the nobility who could smuggle its decadent shrubs into their parlous and wardrobes. By the late 18th century, machine and hand-printed chintz (in various quality) using cotton safely produced in the colonies, dominated the European and American market.

Chintz in formal trellises, sprigs, idealised landscapes and heaving wreaths has come and gone in style waves since the turn of the 20th century.

It was popular in the 1940s before being pruned by post-war modernism. It returned for a period in the 1970s and 1980s, before being thrown onto the compost heap for being fussy, "naff" and above all a twee relic of bad mumsy taste.

Well, this spring-summer all things chintzy and comforting are flourishing, and not just with the Aga, pearls and twin-set brigade.

From cottagecore to the Colefax & Fowler devotees, there is something in blossom for everyone. I’m particularly excited by the number of gorgeous wallpapers on offer.

Look for new hybrid colourways with old classics chintz and blossom-heavy design, from clambering Persian roses to weighty bouquets, formal swags and wind drifting sprigs of flower-heads, leaves and petals.

Graham & Brown, a familiar off-the-shelf brand, is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a collection called Through the Ages. It’s a joyful British knees-up to the best of the 1950s, 60s and 70s.

Putting our bouquet of the day aside, check out its Coronation Craze and Bohemian Dream if you’re looking for a flirty, fun feature wall-covering.

For the 1940s, there’s the glorious Parsonage Bloom, a tangle of fat blossoms and foliage, perfect for Miss Marple’s drawing-room. Elegant, nostalgic, it’s everything we’re looking for to enjoy those border beauties.

Check out the soft sunshine yellow like Santa Monica (€75 for 2.5 litres) or Parsonage, €80 per roll, grahamandbrown.com/ie

This is an important point when working with chintz and highly ornamental wallpapers that can crowd a room to an uncomfortable degree. Prune the area back with a block of solid colour, or keep your botanicals to one or two walls; for example on either side of a chimney breast.

Tight, small, obviously repeating patterns can be visually exhausting, closing down the walls instead of teasing it open with life and colour. Don’t stop at roses or even flowers. Suppliers including wallpaperdirect.com stock classic William Morris chintz in luscious fruits including his Fruit, Meadow Sweet and Garden Tulip, from €103 per roll.

Look for a greater ratio of ground colour and larger flowers like G&B’s Bloomsbury Neo Mint - columns wound in dense climbing swags chubby roses and dahlias flush with butterflies — ideal to push back a low ceiling.

It was its paper of the year from 2020, and also comes in a grey, emerald or swoon-inducing black ground colour. From €64 on offer. Increasing the background lightens the look over a denser, shrubby design.

Glasshouse Floral in Amethyst is ideal for anyone looking for full-on jewel tones for a powder room or utterly girly home office, €90 per roll.

Sanderson’s 1957 classic Chelsea by Kenneth Truman offers a watercolour nostalgic dream of heads of old English roses in comforting biscuit tin pinks, sage greens and white ground.

It has

updated the collection with new colourways. For a more gathered bouquet repeat, with cabbage roses, dahlias and ribbons, Emeline by Clarke & Clarke (also in the Sanderson Group) is unapologetic antimacassar type loveliness.

I love the grey and white choice of Chelsea on a pale yellow – slightly Versailles in feel and ideal both in papers and fabric for Rococo romance. €87, wallpaperdirect.com.

With brands including both papers and textiles, you can pick up a feature wall in soft furnishings and plant up your room in a variety of scale or even a shift of colour in a single collection.

For a more detailed float off the wall print, reminiscent of hand-coloured, horticultural illustrations of the turn of the century; Leighton (the Oasis collection) mixes small skimming birds, clematis and beautifully rendered clippings of wild roses and cottage garden favourites. It recalls the Kalamkari pen work of the 17th-century Indian originals, and the designer has added little fragments of floating lace.

Like so many of these newly nurtured chintzy charmers, it makes me lick my lips for a cream tea with gramophone music on the breeze, and open French doors in July; €46, Oasis stockists nationwide.