Here is how to grow your own cut flowers

A bunch of flowers in a jug on your desk, or sunnily arranged in the middle of the dining table, is a sure-fire way to inject brightness into your day. Even more so if said flowers are ones you’ve nurtured from seed, and then (with a slight pang as the secateurs got to work) cut and arranged yourself.

This year’s RHS Cut Flower Garden, designed by award-winning Dutch designer Carien van Boxtel, will appear at the RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival (July 5-11).