Interiors save or splurge: Check out animal print cushion options

Animal print continues to trend but with a twist. The summer collections show some new takes on the theme
Mon, 12 Apr, 2021 - 12:35
Carol O’Callaghan

Is there a fashion designer out there who hasn’t chanced interiors as a side gig?

With no one dressing up as there’s nowhere to go, our homes are getting the beauty treatment instead, so when fashion meets function temptation lurks in every newsfeed.

Animal print continues to trend but with a twist for the spring/summer 2021 collections where we’re seeing some new takes on the theme.

Save

Diane Furstenburg x H&M Home’s new collection includes the zebra print cushion in a vivid orange and pink combination to shock any wan sofa back to life; €39.99 at www.hm2.com

Splurge 

Missoni’s zebra print cushion comes in a surprisingly restrained blue and cream colourway for a more subtle take on the look; €290 at www.missoni.com

Interiors save or splurge: Check out animal print cushion options

