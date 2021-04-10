Fergus O'Ryan was one of Ireland's most popular artists 

Des O'Sullivan previews the watercolours, sketches and oil paintings by the Limerick artist on offer at a timed online sale  
A scene by Fergus O'Ryan at James Adam.

Sat, 10 Apr, 2021 - 08:29
Des O’Sullivan

Watercolours, sketches and oil paintings from the studio of Fergus O'Ryan, who died in 1989 and was at one time one of Ireland's most popular artists, are at a timed online sale at James Adam in Dublin until April 21. 

The Travels, Painter and Palette sale draws on his love of travel and penchant for locations that were off the beaten track.

A view, possibly Santorini, by Fergus O'Ryan at James Adam.

There are Dublin and Connemara views as well as work from France, Spain, Greece and Italy. 

He and his wife May were keen hikers and much of his work is from the 1950s, before mass travel and tourism began. 

There is work from Girona and Salamanca in Spain as well as art made in Venice and Santorini. Estimates range from €100-€800 and proceeds will be donated to Our Lady's Hospice. 

Born in 1910, Fergus O'Ryan studied at the School of Art in his native Limerick, moved to Dublin, lectured at the National College of Art and was a member of the Royal Hibernian Academy.

