What will post-lockdown auction rooms look like?

The ricochet effect of the pandemic in our beckoning post-lockdown world is a cause for speculation. Old salts like me miss the atmospheric cut and thrust of the saleroom but many new online buyers at auction houses are tech-savvy youngsters.

This much-needed infusion is a sign of hope for the future of the trade. Whether they incline to online buying post lockdown, or turn up in person to bid is anyone’s guess.

A stained-glass window lithograph by Marc Chagall at Hegarty's.

Auction action online is now normal, as distinct from new normal, and collectors can and do expect to range far and wide in pursuit of more variety and price points in any given week than ever before. So what next? In the immediate future there is more than enough art, antique furniture, collectibles and historical memorabilia at auction to keep us all occupied and out of trouble.

A George II walnut chest on stand at Woodward's.

An oil by Arthur Maderson (€6,000-€8,000) and a set of Cork 11 bar dining chairs (€1,500-€2,000) are among the highlights at Woodward’s sale in Cork next Saturday (April 17).

More than 300 lots, including items from properties in Douglas and Crosshaven, will come under the hammer.

Among them are a Louis XV bonheur du jour (€1,000-€2,000), a George II card table (€750-€1,500), a Queen Anne walnut chest-on-stand (€1,000-€1,600), a five-piece cast-iron garden suite (€1,600-€2,200) and a Georgian walnut card table (€700-€1,500).

The range of antique furniture at Woodward’s includes a walnut davenport, an Edwardian bow-fronted sideboard, a William IV rosewood card table, a Regency tip-top table, a Georgian drop leaf dining table, a three-tier dumb waiter, an Edwardian knife box and a selection of cellos and violins.

There is a silver owl pepperette by George Richards, an ormolu figured mantel clock, a mariners brass theodolite, an art deco dancing figure and a Cork Distillers Irish Whiskey sign.

The April version of the new monthly timed online auction at Hegarty’s features over 300 lots and closes tomorrow afternoon.

Anything goes at these sales. Highlights this time include a coloured limited edition lithograph by Mark Chagall of a stained-glass window, a Royal Humane Society Award given to Mary Joyce of Glanmire, Cork in 1904 for rescuing William Donaldson from the river, an oil of the Great Mosque, Cairo, by Peter Sunderland, a collection of antique optometry equipment and an electric machine for nervous diseases patented in 1854.

Image of August Strindberg by Louis le Brocquy at Morgan O'Driscoll.

Among the 196 lots that Morgan O’Driscoll will offer at his Irish and International online art sale on Monday week (April 19) are two major head studies by Louis le Brocquy of August Strindberg and William Shakespeare from 1980 and 1981 respectively. Each one is estimated at €100,000-€150,000.

In a catalogue note Peter Murray recounts how, one day in 1964 at a time when the artist was feeling dissatisfied and unable to find a way forward, he chanced to visit the Musee de l’Homme in Paris and encountered a selection of Polynesian painted skulls.

The Celts visualised the head as a kind of magic box housing the spirit and le Brocquy was directed towards the idea of encapsulating a lost human presence rather than a living portrait subject.

A three-day house clearance auction by Matthews of Kells gets underway online at noon today.

On offer are contents from the Co Louth home of the late Professor Kieran Taaffe, head of international affairs at Dublin Institute of Technology and a lifetime collector.

More than 2,100 lots will be sold including Irish and International art, old silver, antique furniture, rugs, gilded mirrors, books, oriental items and collectibles.

Meantime the Co Cavan auctioneer Victor Mee will offer a selection of 1,206 lots at an online Easter interiors and historical sale on Tuesday and Wednesday.