Question

My garden features two large box balls and I wondered if I could cut them in the centre and make a smaller ball on top?

Answer

Don’t cut them in the centre but you could stop pruning the centre of the ball and let a new leader emerge.

Let this leader grow to the height that you would like it to and then let a ball develop at that point.

This may be successful but far better to start from an untrained specimen.

It will be easier to prune a large buxus shrub unpruned into the shapes you want.

If topiary is your thing then there are wire frames available which you fix to the plant you want to shape and simply cut to the frame.

When the desired shape is achieved, simply remove the frame.