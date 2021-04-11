Peter Dowdall: How to make the most of your outdoor space 

Whether we like it or not, we are all spending more time in our gardens right now and it certainly looks like the remainder of 2021 will be much the same.

Whenever I find myself finding the lockdown and the restrictions a bit challenging, I have to remind myself of how lucky I am, living in a centrally heated, comfortable home with access to green space, my own and that of the greater, public landscape. Think for a moment about those who don’t have these luxuries and all our moans become largely irrelevant.

Never has it seemed more sensible to make the most out of your outdoor space as it does now and so, whether this is your first time venturing further outside than the wheelie bins or if you are an avid gardener, it may be time to rethink and re-purpose your garden.

Firstly, make a list of what you want your garden to provide: a seating area, outdoor dining space, fresh fruit, veg and herbs, flowers, space for kids to play. Some or all of these may be on your list and depending on the size of your area, you may be able to accommodate all of these features.

When creating an area for alfresco dining, consider the sun. Where is the last place in the garden to see the sunlight? Your kitchen door may be east-facing and thus, the area right outside may be bathed in early morning sunlight but as most of us don’t take a few hours over a relaxing breakfast it may make more sense to situate an outdoor dining area in another part of the garden.

For me, continuity is one of the most important words in garden design. To create that “outdoor room” feel, its important to continue the theme from inside. Use similar materials on the floor and perhaps use similar furniture. If the table and chairs in your kitchen is wooden then using timber furniture outside will help to tie the two areas together.

Colours too can be continued. The paint colour on the outside of your home could be used on any walls or raised planters in the garden.

Using the same colour around your seating areas as in your interior walls will further strengthen that continuity.

You should also give a lot of thought to other outdoor walls in your garden. Instead of looking for the cheapest, quickest growing climbing plants that you can find to cover the garden walls, give them the same amount of thought as you gave to the walls inside the home.

Use these outdoor walls as an opportunity to bring an extra dimension to the garden and to bring the colour and interest up from ground level. You can do this by using climbers and wall shrubs but also you can use paint and coloured plaster finishes.

Perhaps an outdoor clock or mirror or a piece of outdoor art could be fitted as an interesting feature. These walls are probably the most obvious and visible in your whole home and they do warrant some time and imagination.

If a man/woman’s home is their castle then the shed is their…. I’ll leave the last word blank as it will be different for every person. It may simply be a tool shed or a junk store, where broken toys, unfinished paint cans and other such treasures end up.

Or, it may be a workshop where every item inside has its place and nobody can dare to enter without permission. In today’s world, the home office has become more and more essential and it looks like this trend will continue for the foreseeable and thus it may be less garden shed and more high-tech, five-star luxury that is required.

There are more and more companies offering options in this area right now and thought should be given again to what you want from this outdoor structure.

Parking for the car has always been a consideration when designing the garden and from now and into the future, it should be remembered that charging points for cars will become more and more necessary and so this should be remembered when designing.

Finally, an often-overlooked element in the garden is that of garden lighting. There are several specialist companies who supply garden lighting and again, before you rush out and purchase, give not just some but a lot of thought to the effect that you are after, for the right light will make or break it.

Get advice from someone who specialises in this area before committing.

Good garden lighting, should accentuate particular plants and features in the garden, the effect created as much from the silhouette and what is left unlit as the light itself. You don’t want your garden to mimic the strip in Las Vegas with every inch of the area brightly lit.