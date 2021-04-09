Cork 'Home of the Year' finalist on how to master outdoor living

There we were in early March with lovely mild days to lift our drooping spirits, when the weather gods’ wrath descended and plunged us back to wet and windy hat and scarf weather.

It’s the lot, I’m afraid, of anyone living in Ireland.

So how do we manage to achieve the alfresco lifestyle we love so much when holidaying abroad, especially when packing our flip-flops and jetting off to a Greek isle is only a dream, and there’s no guarantee we’ll get three months of drizzle-free, warm sunny days like last year?

David O’Brien, interior designer, and project manager with RJ O’Brien Building Contractors, has a flair for designing alfresco living. It’s hardly surprising for someone whose own stunning home in Ballygarvan, County Cork, was a runner-up in RTÉ One’s Home of the Year 2021 this week.

“Adding a canopy to a patio area can be a fantastic way of creating a shelter that you can still sit out in during a downpour,” he says. “If a canopy is not an option, invest in outdoor waterproof storage boxes where you can quickly store your cushions during those summer showers.”

For most of us, lazing in the garden during the day is the stuff of dreams, but evening time, even after dark, can give be as enjoyable with some minor additions, David tells us.

“Lighting in your garden is really important for functionality,” he says, “but also in creating an atmosphere for those warm summer evenings. Festoon lighting is a fantastic way to create a cosy feeling and define a space.

“Alternatively, there are some very stylish rechargeable solar outdoor table lamps available. Don’t forget candles. Throughout the year I save all of my glass food jars. These are great for popping tealight candles into and scattering around your garden.”

With the inevitable drop in temperature by night, David adds: “Firepits are fantastic in an outdoor space. They bring a romantic ambience and allow you to sit and enjoy those dry summer evenings late into the night.”

Accessorising might not be something we’d think about outdoors, but David says, “Adding soft furnishings like outdoor rugs, cushions and throws can add an extra layer of texture and comfort to your garden space and can be a great way to bring the indoors outside. Linking the style and colour of these soft furnishings from your living room will further connect your garden to your home.

“I like to approach larger patio area designs in a similar way to an open plan living space, creating different zones for barbeque, dining and lounge areas.

“A great way to zone the different spaces is by using different levels, screen planting and raised garden beds to really define each space.”

But not everyone enjoys the pleasure of a garden space, confined, instead, to a tiny yard or an apartment balcony.

“I think you have an opportunity to be more playful, to be brave with the colour of the walls and furniture,” David says.

David likes to carry his living room colourway through to the outdoors for continuity and to make a connection between the two spaces.

“Painting the walls of a small balcony in a dark grey will allow the greenery of the plants to really pop. If you are limited with floor space for plant pots, create a living wall using wall mounted planter pots or shelves. Adding a large mirror can also create the illusion of a bigger space. Bistro tables and chairs are fantastic for smaller garden spaces as they can be neatly folded away.”

Home of the Year fans who enjoyed a virtual revisit to David’s home during Tuesday’s final, will remember his love of vintage and mid-century furniture and accessories, a theme he carries through to his garden styling.

Old rusty tool boxes are repurposed as flower troughs, while scaffolding planks provide a platform for display.

“Don’t rush out and buy any old garden furniture; find pieces you love,” he advises. “If you are on a budget, look on websites like Done Deal, Adverts and Facebook Marketplace to buy good quality second-hand pieces.

“I designed my own garden on a very tight budget and built it myself during the first lockdown. I used old scaffolding planks to create raised garden beds and seating. Be creative with your plant pots.

“I bought vintage steel toolboxes and old cast iron cooking pots from car boot sales and used them as planters. These vintage pieces with their age, rust and patina add interest to my outdoor space and help link it back to the interior design of my home.”