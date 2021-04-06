Home of the Year final: Houses of fun and modern masterpieces

We can’t wait for tonight’s Home of the Year 2021 final but we’re sure going to miss our weekly virtual snoops through other people’s interiors.

You see, that vicarious prowl also gave us the opportunity to sink our teeth into reality TV-style drama, thanks to judges Hugh Wallace, Amanda Bone and Suzie McAdam. The trio will unveil the winner at 8.30pm on the RTÉ show, in Palmerstown in Co Kildare.

Sally Ann Mitchell's open-plan interior.

Will it be David O’Brien’s bespoke selfbuild in Ballygarvan, Cork, or Jen Sheahan’s 1800s Dublin cottage?

Or what about Saara McLoughlin’s quirky semi-detached house in Limerick, Sally Ann Mitchell’s County Dublin cottage, or Cork native Kevin Desmond’s restored period home in Dublin city?

The judges went to Galway to find a contender in episode six, in the form of Tanya Lee Conroy's modernist architectural home while the last finalist of the series was Limerick couple Kate and Cian O’Driscoll’s high-tech Victorian home in Dublin.

Here are some highlights from the series.

The disco ball in Jen Sheahan's downstairs bathroom.

Houses of fun

Fun is what we want in these times. And the good news is homeowners are using their imagination to give zany vibes to their interiors and their renovations.

We had everything from kitchens that looked like 1950s diners to indoor trampolines to bathroom disco balls to beanbag-stuffed barns-turned-cinemas and even interiors with a super-yacht feel.

David O'Brien's rosewood piano/kitchen island.

Piano kitchen island

It was a Cork piano that got a nation singing from different hymn sheets in episode one. David O’Brien’s rosewood antique grand piano-turned-kitchen island struck a few notes of discord on social media among some — but the man of the moment himself is anticipating only harmonious times to come once pandemic restrictions are over.

The exterior of David O'Brien's house.

Following the programme, he revealed in an Instagram post: “Some of the keys get a little stuck sometimes but I look forward to friends being able to call again and to the future singsongs that will happen around this piano in the early hours of the morning.”

And, the instrument-slash-workspace was the recipe for success, helping the Ballygarvan house through to the final.

'Doing a Piers'

The question on Twitter during the après-show discussion following episode five was “Has Piers Morgan started a trend?”

You see, some social media users felt it looked like Amanda walked off set at the very end from her fellow judges, after they totted up the marks.

But while Amanda adored Mark O’Neill’s elegant Dublin apartment, her dramatic exit was tongue-in-cheek, as the three judges were united in their admiration for Cork native Kevin Desmond’s period property in Dublin that was the fifth home to go through to this year’s final.

When Amanda hears that the apartment finished second on a very respectable score of 25, she voices her disappointment: “Too low, I’m devastated.”

Some viewers agreed: “The apartment should’ve won this week’s episode,” said one, while another tweeted: “I’ll say it. Amanda is the best judge.”

The kitchen in Saara McLoughlin's Limerick home.

Avatars

And there we have it.

It’s not to take the shine off the winning property each week — it’s just that, this year, it’s not just the envy-inspiring homes that are being judged, but the judges themselves because in them we have a trio of fabulous avatars.

Take, for instance, the three of us working on the Irish Examiner Property & Home desk — each week we enjoy deciding which of us is a Hugh, Suzie or Amanda. In reality, I think depending on the house being viewed (or our mood, or maybe even what kind of day we’ve had), every viewer channels a little bit of each judge at various times.

Amanda stated that, as a longtime fan of the show, one reason she is now on Home of the Year is she “always disagreed with everything that Hugh said”.

Speaking on the Late Late Show, she added: “It was a chance for two new judges to shake it up. I wanted to get a rise out of Hugh.

“I just wanted to bring something different to the show and I just said I am going to be honest, I am going to be open and I am going to speak my mind.” Suzie, cast as the peacekeeper, said some days were exhausting when the others clashed.

However, Amanda revealed that Suzie isn’t always “sweet”.

“Suzie’s not as sweet as she lets on to be. Hugh and Suzie were always egging me on. ‘Go on, Amanda, say what you mean.’ She’s got a bit of a sharp wit,” she said.

The wicker garden furniture in Sally Ann Mitchell's Dublin residence.

Wicker ways

As they’re discussed, the wicker chairs, sofa and table look like they’re crouching down apologetically in the garden of the renovated Dublin cottage that goes through the final in the fourth episode of Home of the Year.

See, it’s not often a cheery suite like this finds itself sparking a heated outburst.

“What is this obsession with Irish people and wicker outdoor furniture?” asks Amanda as the three judges stroll around outside the extended original 1920s residence.

“It’s heavy, it’s lumpy. There are so many other types of material and furniture available — but it just seems that this is the only type that everyone has to have.”

Not for the first time during the series, Hugh voices a different opinion: “Do you not want a bit of sugar or something, you need something to sweeten you up,” he replies in surprise, adding: “I think it’s just fabulous.”

Amanda’s disagrees. Her reaction? Back indoors, she faces the camera and states: “Hugh telling me I needed a bowl of sugar? It’s just stupid.”

The kitchen-island-free kitchen in Richard Rodgers' converted schoolhouse reisdence.

Kitchen drama

And kitchen islands rapidly became the new wicker garden furniture.

They, as well as the design flair demonstrated by the owners of the sixth Home of the Year finalist, were the talking points among judges and viewers alike following the sixth episode.

Because it was the lack of a kitchen island in the converted County Down schoolhouse owned by Richard Rodgers that split the judges.

Amanda is wide-eyed and wide-armed with delight as she enters the spacious kitchen, proclaiming its selling point is, you guessed it, “the fact that there isn’t an island”.

Interior designer Suzie disagrees, saying “the elephant in the room is the missing island”.

Amanda flings herself theatrically into the space, crying: “No, I can stand here and spread my arms. At last, someone hasn’t given into the craze of an island.”

She reveals: “I can actually dance in my kitchen because I’m not going to bang my hips off the corner of an island. It’s just such a relief not to see an island.

“I love dancing in my kitchen. The end wall in my kitchen is mirrored, so it’s great craic.” Hugh's response? An eye roll.