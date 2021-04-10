Here's how to keep on growing in spite of the April showers 

As we all hope the sun will continue to shine (albeit with a mix of frost and even snow in some parts!) our focus on gardening and growing our own produce continues to gather pace. Covid has provided renewed interest in our gardens.

As well as people adopting more plant-based diets, some are opting to grow their own fruit and vegetables (many for the first time) taking to their back garden or community allotment in order to do so.

While its focus is on the professional horticulture sector, Teagasc has recently updated relevant information and useful guides available for the home gardener recognising that growing vegetables and salad crops has become an even more popular pursuit since lockdown.

Teagasc Horticulture Development Department has two publications Guide to Vegetable Growing and Greenhouse Salad Crops, both of which provide detailed information on growing a wide range of salad and vegetable crops. See teagasc.ie.

GREENHOUSE SALAD CROPS

This guide is designed to give people the confidence to have a go at growing themselves. If you only have a sunny window, try mixed leaves or strawberries in a pot. If you have a greenhouse, you may wish to try a few plants of something new this summer. The best advice is to grow what you like to eat and if you are a beginner, it is sometimes best to start small and build as you go.

GUIDE TO GROWING

There’s a huge amount of satisfaction to be had from growing part of the food we eat. A well-managed garden or allotment is an asset to any family and vegetable growing can rapidly develop into an absorbing hobby.

This guide is packed full of information on how to go about growing vegetables. It includes advice on what soil types are required to grow vegetables; when and how you should grow them; pests and diseases; and more.

Hard copies of both are available at the cost of €15 a copy including postage. Contact Therese Dempsey, Teagasc, Oak Park, Carlow, on 059-9183422.

As this year is designated by the United Nations General Assembly as ‘International Year of Fruits and Vegetables (IYFV)’, with the theme of fruits and vegetables being your dietary essentials. The HSE Healthy Food for Life Guidelines recommends we eat more vegetables, salad and fruit — up to seven servings a day.

Teagasc Horticulture Development Department will be incorporating this theme into its planned programme of activities throughout 2021.