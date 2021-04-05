Islands of Ireland: Cranes in a sacred place

Last week we visited the rapturous Hawk Island in Co Sligo which is but one of many islands named after birds in the Irish or English language in Ireland. One of the recurring avian species that appears in island names is Crane Island though it may not be obvious at first sight, and may also require a close scrutiny of Ordnance Survey maps to detect examples.

There are several Crane islands including the ones at Glanmore Lake, Co Cork, and in the opposite end of the country at Lough Ramor, Co Cavan.

This information itself is instructive as it tells us the kind of habitats the bird frequented: lakes in these cases, as well as rivers and coastal fringes.

Ireland is home to several islands named after the Crane.

Inishnagor in Co Donegal derives from Inis na gCorr or island of the cranes, rather than Inis na Grús which would encapsulate the contemporary Irish word for crane. The Irish for the similar heron is corr réisc suggesting that there may have been some cross-pollination in the nomenclature of these islands.

One interpretation of the name Inishnagor defines it as “the river meadow of the cranes” which is at once an evocative pastoral scene as well as a name redolent with descriptions of a habitat.

As the crane is a very rare bird in Ireland, the fact that an island or three are named after it indicates a much higher population in previous centuries. Its fate was largely sealed here several centuries ago when hatmakers found the bird’s attractive plumes a handsome decoration for their fashionable frills.

There are 15 species of crane including the 5ft Eurasian crane which was even spotted in Co Mayo a few years ago. Our occasional visitor is the common crane.

Dan McCarthy: One interpretation of the name Inishnagor defines it as “the river meadow of the cranes”

Cranes are sometimes confused with herons which are a bit smaller. According to birders Eric Dempsey and Michael O’Clery the crane has a krroh sound as opposed to the krarnk of the heron.

The crane is distinguished by a red patch on top of its black head and drooping black and grey tertials over the tail. Herons often have an obvious s-shape to their necks when standing which they withdraw when they are flying. Cranes’ necks stick straight out from their bodies.

In Celtic mythology, the crane occupied a sacred place. Where the hawk and the ibis were revered in ancient Egypt, Ireland had the crane. The crane bag, after which a literary journal was named, was made by Manannán mac Lir and “contained his knife and shirt, the king of Scotland’s shears, the king of Lochlainn’s helmet, the bones of Assal’s swine, and the girdle of the great whale’s back”.

It is thought that the mythical bag may also have contained the letters of the pre-Christian Ogham alphabet whose angular shapes were inspired by the legs of flying cranes.

A public works programme during the Famine saw several dyke-like structures known as groynes built between some of the islands in Donegal Bay with a view to aiding in land reclamation as the availability of more pasture was vital for the production of more food. Inishnagor was one such, and the remnants of one defence, drenched in seaweed, can be seen on the east side. There was one on the west end also but that is now largely broken up.

The two walls together served to protect more islands in behind Inishnagor, namely Rossilly, though with the passage of time these have now become attached to the mainland.

The walls also served to create a vast mud slob which attracts manifold specimen of waders. The estuarine environment is completed by the Ballintra River which meanders its way seawards from the hills beyond Ballintra village.

Inishnagor is only four acres in size and is ringed by a fringe of trees. Its interior is divided into a few fields and a sinewy old road at low tide suggests it is used for grazing animals.



How to get there: A job for the kayak southwest of Donegal town, though may be accessible 500m south of Rossmore Manor on the tidal wall.

Other: The Complete Field Guide Toireland’s Birds, Gill and MacMillan,

Eric Dempsey and Michael O’Clery; www.oxfordreference.com