Donal Hickey: Red squirrel sighting comes with sense of irony

A sighting of a native red squirrel might be no big deal. Except in this case it comes with a welcome sense of irony.

A regular reader, Damien Maguire, of Maynooth, Co Kildare, reports seeing such a squirrel recently in Co Longford, the county in which the invasive American grey squirrel was introduced to Ireland in 1911.

Some years ago, there were fears the grey would lead to the extinction of the red which disappeared from many areas of the country colonised by the invader.

Donal Hickey: The red squirrel appears to be prospering in areas where the pine marten is prolific.

“The last time I’d seen a red squirrel was in 1971 in the Curragh Camp. And now I’ve seen a beauty, smaller than the grey, at the new Center Parc, near Ballymahon,’’ says Damien. “In the intervening 50 years I’ve seen no shortage of greys, but maybe the pine marten is balancing things out.’’

Studies show that in areas where the pine marten is prolific the grey squirrel is weak, while at the same time the red squirrel appears to be prospering in such areas.

It seems the red is cuter than its American relative when it comes to survival. Studies by NUI Galway and other researchers have found that the grey all but vanished from areas to which the pine marten had returned in large numbers.

Galway-based wildlife lecturer Colin Lawton put it down to what could be described as “predator naivety’’. Put simply, the grey has no enemy such as the pine marten in its native range in America and, therefore, does not have a natural fear of the marten. In contrast, the red avoids the marten as much as possible.

The story was highlighted in an excellent, new documentary, Back From The Brink, on RTÉ One, with presenter Derek Mooney telling how the situation had changed dramatically since 2000 when some conservationists feared the red was doomed.

The programme also featured other conservation stories from this country and around Europe, including work to ensure that rare seabird, the roseate tern, continues to thrive on Rockabill Island, Co Dublin. Any such programmes nowadays cannot ignore the effects of climate change and we heard how loggerhead turtles had laid eggs on a beach in Barcelona, Spain, for the first time. Showing again how one of the oldest forms of life on Earth is being impacted by change and global warming.

Good camera work is essential in nature programmes. Aficionados have come to expect that, having being fed on a diet of Attenborough for years, and Back From The Brink didn’t disappoint in that regard. The visuals made for compelling viewing.

Now that trees are budding, meanwhile, a walk in the woods might be just the thing to do for squirrel-watchers during Easter.